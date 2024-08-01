Support truly

Exciting forwards Leroy Sane and Viktor Gyokeres have emerged as potential targets for Arsenal, while the Gunners look set to secure the signing of Mikel Merino.

The North London side elevated their backline earlier this week, announcing that Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori will be heading to the Emirates for a fee of up to £42m.

Arsenal had been linked with Bologna’s 22-year-old throughout the summer transfer window, and were able to finally ink the deal on Monday.

However, Mikel Arteta now looks to strengthen other areas of his team, with Spain midfielder Merino reportedly nearing a move to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old could depart from Real Sociedad for as little as £25m, with the LaLiga side expressing no desire to stand in his way according to Fabrizio Romano.

According to Sky Germany, Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich winger Sane, with the Germany international having just one year left on his contract. A move back to the Premier League would see the 28-year-old restore his working relationship with Arteta, who coached Sane during his spell at Manchester City.

Regardless, Arsenal’s interest in signing a proven winger, who can offer competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka, shows that there is an intent to launch a new and improved title challenge this season.

With a seemingly continuous need to secure a prolific striker, last season’s runners up are among the clubs – including Chelsea and Liverpool – in the mix to sign Sporting target-man Viktor Gyokeres.

Viktor Gyokeres ( Getty Images )

After amassing 43 goals in 50 games last season following a £20m move from Coventry, the Swedish striker has become a valuable commodity in Europe.

The 26-year-old, therefore, will not leave for any price tag that fails to reflect his worth, as Sporting have a £86m release clause in his contract.

In terms of potential departures, Arsenal academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe is on the verge of moving to West London for a fee in the region of £34m, after Fulham have shown an interest in signing him throughout the window.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has reportedly received interest from Marseille, and Reiss Nelson may be out the exit door, too, after being linked with a move to newly-promoted Leicester.