The signing of defender Riccardo Calafiori has been a year in the making for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who identified the 22-year-old as someone who will “make them better” and fit into their new and more “evolved” style of play.

The versatile Italy international can play at both left-back and centre-back, which was a factor in the Gunners spending more than £42m to bring him from Bologna to the Premier League.

“We identified him as a talent that can give us skills and qualities that are going to make us better,” said Arteta ahead of Arsenal’s pre-season fixture with Liverpool in Philadelphia. “We are signing a player with a huge capacity to develop.

“He can play both positions and the way we want to play and evolve in our game more means he is a player who is going to fit really well for what we want.”

Adding to their defence was always going to be high on Arteta’s list this summer, with William Saliba playing every minute of Premier League action last season.

Despite the deal taking longer than both parties would have liked, both Arteta and Calafiori were desperate to make it happen.

“I spoke to him one or two times and that was when I didn’t know if we could do it or not,” said Arteta

“He was adamant - ‘Let me know when you are ready, my bags are ready and I just want to come to Arsenal’. Those were his words.

“When you have that feeling with a willingness and determination to make us better. We should be really proud of that.”

For Calafiori, there was only one club he wanted to leave Bologna for.

“I was really convinced to come here. For me, it is the best project that I could have to improve as a player,” he said.

“There were other clubs but I don’t care any more. I am here and I want to win trophies. This is the best project because the team is young and can win trophies. My mentality is to win.

Calafiori could make his Gunners debut with Liverpool, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Wednesday.