Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Merino latest, Ivan Toney stance and more

Arsenal’s pursuit of Mikel Merino could yet end in success as the Real Sociedad midfielder edges closer to completing a move to London.

Merino, part of Spain’s successful Euro 2024 squad this summer, has been a key target for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager looks to build a squad capable of challenging again for the Premier League.

The 28-year-old, who spent a season at Newcastle earlier in his career, is out of contract at the Basque club next summer, and could thus be allowed to leave if their demands are met.

The Independent reported last week that an initial offer of €30m was knocked back, with Real Sociedad hoping to recoup at least €35m (£29.9m).

But reports in Spain and elsewhere suggest progress may have been made towards an agreement after Merino was left out of the Real Sociedad side that lost 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano in their La Liga opener.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is being linked with a move away from Brentford ( Getty Images )

Long-standing links between Arsenal and Brentford striker Ivan Toney look unlikely to come to fruition. Toney was excluded from the matchday squad by Thomas Frank against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with the manager admitting that transfer talks were behind his omission.

While Chelsea and Manchester United retain interest in the England international, Arsenal are currently said to not be interested, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney. Mikel Arteta decided to end any pursuit of the forward before Euro 2024, and Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League are currently the only club willing to meet Brentford’s high valuation of their centre forward.

Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah could leave Arsenal this summer. ( Getty Images )

A striker that could leave Arsenal before the window closes is Eddie Nketiah. The 25-year-old, a graduate of the club’s academy, has been unable to force his way into Arteta’s first-choice side over the last few seasons, though has produced a number of goal-scoring cameos from the bench.

Ligue 1’s Marseille were strongly connected with Nketiah earlier in the summer, but The Telegraph report that the move broke down. The one-cap England international was then said to be on Bournemouth’s radar before they sealed a club-record deal for Evanlison. Several other Premier League clubs have also been mentioned as possible suitors for the striker.

Kieran Tierney

With the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori further bolstering Arteta’s options at left-back this summer, Kieran Tierney’s would appear unlikely to remain at the Emirates Stadium. The unfortunate Scot had his season at Real Sociedad last year disrupted by injury and suffered another hamstring issue at Euro 2024.

Kieran Tierney’s injury-hit stint at Arsenal may come to an end ( PA Wire )

“He needs to focus on recovering in the best possible way, it’s been a tough time for him again with the last injury,” Arteta said of Tierney during the club’s preseason tour. “We have to try to support him and make sure he gets back fit.”