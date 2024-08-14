Arsenal have first Mikel Merino offer rejected as Real Sociedad hold firm

Support truly

Real Sociedad have rejected a first offer from Arsenal for the proposed transfer of highly-rated midfielder Mikel Merino, although talks are continuing between the clubs.

Arsenal’s offer was just over €30m and while Real Sociedad initially asked for over €40m, they are still holding out for €35m (£29.9m), which the Gunners are yet to meet, with the 28-year-old’s contract being up next year. Radio Marca first reported the rejection of the offer.

As we reported earlier this week,The Independent understands that negotiations could yet go to the end of the transfer window, with the Basque club having demonstrated just how tough they are to negotiate with during Liverpool’s failed attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi earlier in the window.

They are wary of losing three key members of their side, who were all part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad, with Robin Le Normand already having left for Atletico Madrid and interest only rising in Zubimendi and Merino.

In Merino’s case, there are also negotiations not only over the fee itself but how much is paid in instalments, with Arsenal eager to spread the cost over three years and Real Sociedad keen for more of the fee upfront.

Merino himself is intent on the move, and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has already been planning different ways that he can use the Spanish international. His tactical versatility would allow a number of different configurations in midfield and thus Arsenal are bunkering down for long hours of negotiation.

Mikel Merino helped Spain to Euro 2024 glory earlier this summer ( Getty Images )

In addition to another midfielder, Arteta still wants a wide forward who can play across the line. There is interest in Nico Williams but that is now seen as virtually impossible due to the winger’s desire to stay in Spain, and also his willingness to remain at Athletic Bilbao for another season. Bilbao have rewarded him with the No 10 shirt this season, as they attempt to ward off interest from Barcelona.

The Gunners have already signed Italy international Riccardo Calafiori this summer to boost their defensive options and made goalkeeper David Raya’s loan a permanent deal.

Their only major outgoings so far are Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham and goalkeeper Karl Hein on loan to Real Valladolid – who gazumped League One side Charlton Athletic at the 11th hour to get Hein’s temporary signature.