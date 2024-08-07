Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Eddie Nketiah’s future has been unclear since the turn of the year, with the striker yet to start a Premier League game in 2024 and now a proposed move to Marseille looks like it could be on the verge of collapse.

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is an admirer of the 25-year-old but according to Fabrizio Romano on X he could be about to turn his attentions elsewhere.

He said: “Arsenal want at least €35m (£30m) plus sell-on clause for Eddie Nketiah. That’s why Arsenal decided to reject €27m (£23m) proposal from Olympique Marseille, as revealed on Friday. No agreement between clubs so far and OM could now start to look also at new options.”

Those new options include Youssoufa Moukoko, who is believed to be close to signing on a season-long loan from Borussia Dortmund according to Football.London. This could mean the French side are not willing to increase their offer for Nketiah, who came through the ranks at Arsenal and made his first team debut in 2017.

One player who is close to leaving the Gunners is goalkeeper Karl Hein, who according to The Standard is set to join Real Valladolid on loan.

Hein had been close to joining League One side Charlton, but the Spanish side have hijacked them with a late move.

Gunners target Mikel Merino could be set for a move to Barcelona after the Spanish giants failed to secure their original targets.

Mikel Arteta has been linked with the Spain midfielder in the Mirror and was expected to step up the chase following the signing of Riccardo Calafiori. But according to Mundo Deportivo, Merino has his ‘sights set’ on a move to the Camp Nou.

Elsewhere target Federico Chiesa is reportedly among a list of eight players who have been told they can leave Juventus, according to Teamtalk.

The 26-year-old winger, who scored 10 goals in 37 games for the Italian side last season has also been linked with Tottenham and Manchester United.