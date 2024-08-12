Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi makes decision over Real Sociedad future

Support truly

Liverpool have suffered a blow after Martin Zubimendi decided to stay with Real Sociedad instead of becoming Arne Slot’s first signing at Anfield.

The 25-year-old, who has been torn over his future after shining for Spain during their run to Euro 2024 glory, when he impressed after replacing Rodri in the final against England.

Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his contract with his hometown club which Liverpool were considering triggering after being informed that he wanted to leave.

However, the Euro 2024 midfielder changed his mind amid pressure from Sociedad who, after selling Robin Le Normand to Atletico Madrid and with Mikel Merino potentially leaving too, could have lost arguably their three best players this summer.

Zubimendi’s change of heart is a boost for the LaLiga club but a setback for the Reds, who remain the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer.

While Liverpool had looked to Zubimendi to give Slot a new No. 6, they are now considering finishing the window with their current midfield options.

Alexis Mac Allister is likely to take one of the deep midfield berths in Slot’s 4-2-3-1 formation and Liverpool regard Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai as other options there, in addition to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Wataru Endo.

Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi has seen the appeal of a move to the Premier League ( Getty Images )

Though the Japan international has struggled in pre-season and was the subject of an offer from Marseille, despite impressing last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool did, however, make their first sale of the summer when Fabio Carvalho joined Brentford for a fee rising to £27.5m plus a 17.5 percent sell-on clause.