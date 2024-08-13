Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Arsenal and Real Sociedad are still some way apart over the structure and amount of the deal on Mikel Merino's proposed transfer, in a negotiation that could yet go to the end of the window.

The Basque club have illustrated how tough they are to negotiate with through Liverpool's failed attempt to sign Martin Zubimendi, with their resilience only deepened by the idea they could have lost three major Spain Euro 2024 winners - Zubimendi, Merino and Atletico Madrid signing Robin Le Normand - this summer.

While the feeling on Merino's side had been that Zubimendi staying could well aid his desire to move to Arsenal, there is still a long way to go in that deal.

Real Sociedad are holding out for €35m (£29.9m), since the 28-year-old's contract is up next year. While the midfielder wants to go and everything is seen as clear on his side, Arsenal have been enduring slow negotiations over both that price and also how much is paid over instalments.

The London club, who have been aiming to pay closer to €25m (£21.3m) due to Merino's contract, would prefer to spread any agreed valuation over three years. Real Sociedad want much more of the fee up front.

Merino is intent on the move, and manager Mikel Arteta has already been planning for different ways that he can use the Spanish international. The midfielder's tactical versatility allows a number of different configurations in midfield. There is consequently a confidence that it can happen, but Arsenal are anticipating long hours negotiating with Real Sociedad.

In addition to another midfielder, Arsenal still want a wide forward who can play across the line. There is interest in Nico Williams but that is now seen as virtually impossible due to the winger’s desire to stay in Spain, and also his willingness to remain at Athletic Bilbao for another season. The Basque club have rewarded him with the No.10 shirt this season, as they attempt to ward off Barcelona interest.

The Gunners have already signed Riccardo Calafiori this summer to boost their defensive options and made David Raya’s loan a permanent deal.

Their only major outgoings so far are Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham and Karl Hein on loan to Real Valladolid, along with a host of released players including Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny.