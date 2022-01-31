Arsenal have loaned players in the transfer window but they haven’t made any major moves.

Due to other circumstances they may not even be able to loan the player they haven’t played because of disciplinary action - former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The BBC are reporting Ousmane Dembele’s loan to Paris Saint-Germain has fallen through and so he is likely to remain at Barcelona. This means Aubameyang’s temporary move to the Spanish giants could be off as his skills are no longer required. It’s unknown if the Gunners have another move for the 32-year-old if Barca doesn’t work out.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have rejected bids from multiple clubs, including Newcastle and Crystal Palace, for Eddie Nketiah, The striker’s contract is up at the end of the season but Mikel Arteta is keen to keep a hold of him.

A big signing for the Gunners could come through on the final day of the window through Alvaro Morata. Coach Miguel Molina has called the player personally to ask about the deal, according to AS. Morata is currently on loan to Juventus from Atletico Madrid.

The club are also debating whether or not to trigger Alexander Isak’s release clause as AC Milan have now registered their interest in him. The amount is £75.4million, a figure Mikel Arteta believed he could negotiate on but Real Sociedad are insistent it be paid in full.

Arthur Melo is a star Arsenal are confident about getting over the line. The Juventus midfielder has been in talks with the club for weeks and it would be a blow for the Gunners if they can’t get the deal done.

Finally, Wolves are reluctant to let Ruben Neves leave the club to sign for Arsenal. Boss Bruno Lage said it would be difficult for a team to sign Neves due to the value he brings to the team but Arsenal are hopeful an agreement can be reach in the closing stages of the window.