Arsenal’s preferred striker is clear despite £75m price tag

Arsenal are continuing to do more work on Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, as they seek to secure a striker this window.

The club had gone into the window essentially deciding between the Slovenian and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, but it is understood Sesko is currently leading, with more names now considered as fall-back options.

The Arsenal ownership and most of the hierarchy feel Sesko presents the best overall package, given his quality at the age of 21, as well as his potential development. He has long been considered as having a higher ceiling than Gyokeres, although the offset was that the latter is in his prime at 26.

One view is that missing out on Sesko now might be like missing another Alexander Isak.

There is nevertheless internal discussion over his price, which could rise to £75m. That formed one reason why the club have gone cooler on Gyokeres. There is a general view in the market that the Sporting striker is overpriced, especially given the caveats that come with how most of his goals have come in Portugal, for one of their top three clubs.

The Arsenal hierarchy have instead raised the possibility of going back in for Ollie Watkins, given that would be a relatively low price for a proven Premier League scorer.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Goncalo Ramos has been put to the club as a potential option, but his wage demands are currently off-putting.

There is meanwhile little concern within Arsenal about Martin Zubimendi’s recent comments. The Real Sociedad midfielder cast new uncertainty over his future after praising new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. These are nevertheless being interpreted as just the sort of typical media duty talk that comes out of an international break. Zubimendi is still expected to ultimately sign for Arsenal.

