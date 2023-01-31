Arsenal complete Jorginho signing from Chelsea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal have completed the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea.

The midfielder, who has won 46 caps for Italy, has joined the Premier League leaders for a fee believed to be in the region of £12 million.

The 31-year-old has signed an 18-month contract at the Emirates, with the option for a further year.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience.

“Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here.”

Edu, the Arsenal sporting director, added: “Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience.

“He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum.”

Jorginho arrived at Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 and helped the club to Champions League triumph in 2021. The Euro 2020 winner’s contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

He said: “I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest!”

Named the Uefa Men’s Player of the Year after twin continental successes at club and international level, Jorginho provides a significant boost to Arteta’s squad as his side continue their title chase.

With Arteta keen to add midfield depth, Arsenal had hoped to sign Moises Caicedo, but had multiple bids for the Ecuadorian midfielder rebuffed by Brighton, and the club have moved quickly to secure an alternative.

Jorginho’s departure could open the door for Enzo Fernandez to complete his move to Stamford Bridge from Benfica.