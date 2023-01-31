✕ Close Premier League: All the transfer rumours as deadline day approaches

Follow all the latest news and updates on transfer deadline day, with Chelsea and Arsenal among the Premier League teams looking to complete late business before the window shuts at 11pm tonight.

Chelsea have spent over £220 this month but the Blues are looking to pull of their biggest deal yet as they continue talks with Benfica over the signing of Enzo Fernandez. Talks are ongoing over a £112m deal for the World Cup winning midfielder, which would be a British transfer record.

If Chelsea are unsuccessful they may turn their attention to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is also wanted by Arsenal. The Premier League leaders have already had a £60m bid rejected by Brighton but are set to try again, after Caicedo went public with his desire to leave the club before the deadline.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are continuing their pursuit of Pedro Porro, Conor Gallagher is wanted by Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, while Manchester City may look to enter the market after Joao Cancelo signed for Bayern Munich in a shock loan deal. Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours, below: