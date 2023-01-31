Transfer deadline day LIVE: Latest news as Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez and Arsenal bid for Moises Caicedo
Chelsea’s pursuit of Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez and Arsenal’s bid for Moises Caicedo are the two biggest deals that could be completed on transfer deadline day
Follow all the latest news and updates on transfer deadline day, with Chelsea and Arsenal among the Premier League teams looking to complete late business before the window shuts at 11pm tonight.
Chelsea have spent over £220 this month but the Blues are looking to pull of their biggest deal yet as they continue talks with Benfica over the signing of Enzo Fernandez. Talks are ongoing over a £112m deal for the World Cup winning midfielder, which would be a British transfer record.
If Chelsea are unsuccessful they may turn their attention to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is also wanted by Arsenal. The Premier League leaders have already had a £60m bid rejected by Brighton but are set to try again, after Caicedo went public with his desire to leave the club before the deadline.
Elsewhere, Tottenham are continuing their pursuit of Pedro Porro, Conor Gallagher is wanted by Everton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, while Manchester City may look to enter the market after Joao Cancelo signed for Bayern Munich in a shock loan deal. Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours, below:
Harry Maguire rejects Inter Milan loan move
Manchester United captain and England defender Harry Maguire has rejected a loan move to Inter Milan.
Maguire is fighting for his career at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag relegating him to the bench in recent weeks.
But Maguire is keen to battle it out with the Red Devils, rather than seek an easier path to first team football, report the Star.
Inter have also been linked with Chris Smalling, whose deal at Roma is winding down.
Alessia Russo: Arsenal make world record bid for Manchester United and England star
Arsenal have submitted a world record bid for Manchester United and England striker Alessia Russo, the PA news agency understands.
The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and United have so far been unsuccessful in securing her services beyond the summer.
It is understood Russo could fetch over the £350,000-£400,000 fee initially thought to have been paid by Barcelona to sign England midfielder Keira Walsh from Manchester City in September.
Benfica set Chelsea fee for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have been told to pay Enzo Fernandez’s £106m release clause in order to sign the Benfica midfielder, as they seek to sign a central player in the last two days of this window.
The London club, who have already spent over £220m this month, have been speaking to Benfica about a £112m deal with the fee spread over a number of instalments in the manner they have constructed a number of recent purchases.
Benfica are doggedly sticking to their valuation, though, and have even attempted to raise the release clause. Chelsea purchasing Fernandez through that avenue would involve an up-front fee as well as also additional tax.
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech a loan target for PSG on deadline day
Paris Saint-Germain are keen to tie up a deal for Morocco forward Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea.
The deal would be on loan for the rest of the season as the transfer deadline looms.
L’Equipe reports he is keen on a move to the French capital rather than to another English club.
With Mikhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix adding to competition under Graham Potter, Ziyech could move on to gain more minutes elsewhere.
Transfer deadline day: What every Premier League club needs
With the clock ticking down on the January transfer window there is plenty of business that may yet be completed in the coming days.
Teams fighting for Premier League survival, battling it out at the top or trying to get into Europe could all be tempted into the market.
Here, club experts look at the options available and the likelihood of any other business before the deadline passes.
Transfer Deadline Day: Done deals
It’s already been a busy week in the Premier League with plenty of moves completed on Monday.
- Joao Gomes joined Wolves from Flamengo
- Brighton snapped up Yasin Ayari from AIK for £3.5m
- Leeds added another USA star in Weston McKennie, who joins on loan from Juventus
- Tottenham sent Bryan Gil to Sevilla on loan
- Matias Vina arrives at Bournemouth on loan from Roma
Transfer deadline day - LIVE
Transfer Deadline Day 2023
It’s transfer deadline day! It promises to be an exciting one with plenty of potential deals that could emerge over the coming hours.
Stay with us for all the rumours, news and developments with the biggest names to watch including Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Moises Caicedo and Joao Cancelo.
Premier League clubs have spent lavishly once again this window, far in excess of their rivals on the continent.
