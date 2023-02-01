Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United have signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

The Austria international adds to United’s midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for three months with an ankle injury.

United were quick to contact Bayern over a loan move for the versatile 28-year-old, with the German champions open to the deal.

There is no option or obligation to buy included in the deal.

Sabitzer heard from United earlier on Tuesday and said he knew the move to Old Trafford “was right”.

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions,” Sabitzer said. “From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”

Chelsea had also approached Bayern over signing Sabitzer on a permanent deal, but the Blues then made a breakthrough as they looked to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British transfer record.

United were also interested in a loan move for the Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch, but Bayern were reluctant to allow the 20-year-old to leave the club. The Independent also reported that United considered loan moves for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans and free agent Isco.

However, the short-term deal for Sabitzer suited United, and offers the 28-year-old to get game time he was not receiving under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern. Sabitzer joined the Bundesliga champions in 2021, following six years at RB Leipzig.

“Marcel is a player that we have watched for a long time,” said Manchester United’s football director John Murtough.

“The opportunity arose quickly, and we knew that he was someone with the ability and character to make an impact.

“He adds further quality to our squad and experience to the dressing room, and all of us are pleased to be welcoming him to Manchester United.”

