Arsenal U-18s match at Brighton postponed after team bus goes to Bournemouth

Arsenal under-18s ended up 95 miles away from the match they were due to play in

Sonia Twigg
Saturday 04 November 2023 14:14
<p>Jack Wilshire is manager of the Arsenal under-18s</p>

Jack Wilshire is manager of the Arsenal under-18s

(Getty Images)

Arsenal’s under-18s saw their match at Brighton postponed on Saturday after Jack Wilshire’s team bus instead arrived in Bournemouth, 95 miles further away from London along the south coast.

The game was initially pushed back from 12pm to 12.30pm, before being called off altogether.

It was a significant error from the team bus, and the side would have wanted to play against Brighton, who are 11th in the under-18s league, having won just one of their eight matches so far.

While Arsenal are in mid-table and would have wanted to secure a win following a 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace in the previous match.

Arsenal under-18s are currently unbeaten in their last four matches, and ahead of the match were five places and six points ahead of Brighton.

While Brighton had not enjoyed such a good start to the under-18s Premier League, they would have looked to the match to change their fortunes having beaten Arsenal 3-1 in February.

The senior side travel to Newcastle for their Premier League clash on Saturday at 5.30 pm.

