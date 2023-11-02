Arteta takes blame for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham: ‘I am responsible’

Mikel Arteta took the blame for Arsenal’s 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at West Ham.

Arteta made six changes to his line-up for the fourth-round clash, starting Declan Rice on the bench on his Hammers homecoming.

The midfielder, who lifted the Europa Conference League trophy as West Ham captain last season, was back at his old club for the first time since his £105million switch to the Gunners.

But he will not be getting his hands on the Carabao Cup this season after strikes from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen, following an early own goal by Ben White, sent Arsenal crashing out.