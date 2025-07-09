Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Arsenal setback in Viktor Gyokeres bid despite offering €10m above Sporting’s asking price

Arsenal are offering an overall package of €80m but Sporting want €70m guaranteed, with no add-ons.

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Wednesday 09 July 2025 14:54 BST
Comments
Arsenal's negotiations for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres have stalled over a difference in overall value and terms.

The Premier League club's stance is to offer €65m, with potential performance-related add-ons of €5m and €10m.

That takes the overall value of Arsenal's package to €80m, but Sporting's hard line is that they want €70m guaranteed, with no add-ons.

Viktor Gyokeres has expressed his desire to join Arsenal
Viktor Gyokeres has expressed his desire to join Arsenal (AFP/Getty)

The situation mirrors Arsenal's earlier pursuit of Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko in how neither club are budging. Those talks have temporarily paused over a difference of €10m.

There is a significant difference with the pursuit of Sesko, however. The desire of the Gyokeres camp to leave has created tension and made it much more difficult for Sporting to keep him.

Club president Frederico Varandas has been irritated by how the situation has been conducted - if not necessarily by the player himself - especially since Sporting have let it be known they won't stand in his way.

The 27-year-old's deep to go to Arsenal is now dependent on a breakthrough in talks.

