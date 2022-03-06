Arsenal face Watford in the Premier League this afternoon as they continue their top-four push under Mikel Arteta.

A late winner against Wolves last week in their last Premier League outing saw the Gunners remain in pole position for fourth place.

Arteta’s side have games in hand on both West Ham and Manchester Untied and late goals from Nicolas Pepe and a Jose Sa own goal, forced by Alexander Lacazette, sealed a dramatic three points at the Emirates.

Watford, meanwhile, claimed an important point away to Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend as the Hornets battle relegation under Roy Hodgson.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match this afternoon.

When is Watford vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 6 March at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Emile Smith Rowe is set to return for Arsenal after missing out on the Wolves match due to illness and is set to be Arsenal’s only change. Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out due to a calf injury.

Watford were handed a blow as Ismaila Sarr was ruled out with a hamstring injury, but Kiko Femenia is set to return after missing the trip to Old Trafford due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Femenia; Cleverley, Sissoko, Louza; Pedro, Dennis, King

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Odds

Watford: 5/1

Draw: 3/1

Arsenal: 4/7

Prediction

Arsenal are in a good run of form and if they can break down Watford early it will make their task a lot easier. If not, they may need to stay patient in order to get the win. Watford 1-2 Arsenal