Arsenal have the chance to break into the Premier League’s top four on Sunday, at least temporarily, when they face Watford away from home.

Victory for Mikel Arteta’s men will take them above Man United into fourth ahead of the Manchester derby later in the day.

The Hornets, meanwhile, know matters are starting to get desperate in the fight to avoid relegation after Brentford and Newcastle picked up big wins on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson’s team can go to 18th with a win of their own, though goal difference will keep them in the drop zone for another week at least.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match this afternoon.

When is Watford vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 6 March at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Emile Smith Rowe is set to return for Arsenal after missing out on the Wolves match due to illness and is set to be Arsenal’s only change. Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out due to a calf injury.

Watford were handed a blow as Ismaila Sarr was ruled out with a hamstring injury, but Kiko Femenia is set to return after missing the trip to Old Trafford due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Femenia; Cleverley, Sissoko, Louza; Pedro, Dennis, King

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Odds

Watford: 5/1

Draw: 3/1

Arsenal: 4/7

Prediction

Arsenal are in a good run of form and if they can break down Watford early it will make their task a lot easier. If not, they may need to stay patient in order to get the win. Watford 1-2 Arsenal