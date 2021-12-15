Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal host West Ham United on Wednesday night in a key fixture among the race for European spots. The Hammers head into the game in fourth, with the Gunners just two places and two points behind - but with Mikel Arteta’s team also hit by off-field distractions this week, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of the captaincy and excluded from the squad after a disciplinary breach.
The boss must now appoint a new skipper and he’s clear about the traits that person needs, and where Aubameyang fell short. “We believe that he has failed to be committed at the level that we all expect and agreed, as simple as that,” Arteta said. “What I expect from any person in this football club is passion and that he gives absolutely 100 per cent, that he puts the club in front of any personal interests and is able to do anything to fulfil the badge we have on the chest.”
For the Hammers, it’s a chance to open up a gap down to Manchester United in fifth, but Arsenal can go fourth with a win of their own. Follow all the team news and live updates from Arsenal vs West Ham below:
Arsenal vs West Ham: Gunners strong at Emirates
Arsenal are undefeated in seven home league matches, winning the last four in a row. They have never won five in a row at the Emirates under manager Mikel Arteta.
If they keep a clean sheet tonight the Gunners would win four successive league games at the Emirates without conceding for the first time since May 2017. The fourth victory in that sequence came against David Moyes’ Sunderland.
Arsenal vs West Ham: Thierry Henry claims ‘something is not right’ over Mikel Arteta treatment of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry claims there is ‘something not right’ about manager Mikel Arteta’s treatment of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker was substituted during their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.
With the visitors needing a goal to level things up at Old Trafford on Thursday night, the Gabon international was taken off by Arteta in the 79th minute and replaced by Alexandre Lacazette.
And Henry, who was on punditry duties at the game, could not make sense of the decision during his post-match analysis.
Thierry Henry questions Mikel Arteta’s treatment of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aubameyang was hooked by Arteta in the 79th minute of their 3-2 defeat to Man Utd on Thursday night
Arsenal vs West Ham: Team changes
Mikel Arteta names an unchanged team to the one that started against Southampton at the weekend. Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette lead the line with Emile Smith Rowe starting on the bench.
David Moyes meanwhile makes just one change to the West Ham starting XI. Pablo Fornals returns as Said Benrahma drops to the bench.
Arsenal vs West Ham: Line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio
Arsenal vs West Ham: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta
When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang traipsed on for the final five minutes against Everton, with the frown of a man parachuted barefoot into a field of thorns, it didn’t require any great oracle to decipher what would happen next. And so, when Mikel Arteta ceremonially kicked off Arsenal’s weekend by publicly ostracising his captain for a “disciplinary breach”, any semblance of shock was at best subdued.
After all, there has always been something of a doomed cycle between Arteta and Aubameyang: a friction that grates during periods of bad form and culminates in one of Arteta’s schoolmasterish citations. It played out to a familiar tune in March, when Aubameyang was dropped for the North London derby, and it kept to much the same rhythm this weekend as Arsenal coasted past Southampton.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fighting a losing battle with Mikel Arteta
The captain was dropped after a ‘disciplinary breach’ – but it can’t be said that Arsenal missed him
Arsenal vs West Ham: Aubameyang stripped of captaincy
Mikel Arteta says he stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy to ‘defend the interests’ of the club. The Gunners released a statement earlier this week announcing that Aubameyang, 32, had been removed as captain following his latest disciplinary breach.
The statement also said Aubameyang will not be considered for Wednesday’s game against West Ham.
“We have made this decision that unfortunately is a really tough one,” said Arteta. “If I had to choose I wouldn’t like to be sitting here talking about it, but we had to do it.
“When we have to make that decision, it’s because it’s the right one to defend the interests of the football club.”
Arsenal vs West Ham: Head-to-head
Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home league games against West Ham and the Hammers have triumphed in just two of the last 28 meetings in all competitions.
West Ham’s tally of 32 Premier League defeats in this fixture is a club record against a single opponent.
Arsenal vs West Ham: Recent results
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have hit a stumbling block after a run of eight Premier League fixtures without defeat. Since their 4-0 loss to Liverpool on 20th November they have won two and lost two of their four league matches. Last time out they comfortably defeated Southampton 3-0 at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a repeat performance from his players tonight. If they win the Gunners will move ahead of West Ham and claim a spot in the top four.
West Ham have also lost a bit of their early momentum in recent weeks. Back-to-back defeats - to Wolves and Manchester City - were followed with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton. they got back to winning ways with a great 3-2 victory over Chelsea at the start of December but last time out were held to a 0-0 draw against Burnley. David Moyes will be hoping to pick up all three points this evening against a top four rival and show just how far his team has come this season.
Arsenal vs West Ham: What are Premier League’s new Covid guidelines for fans going to matches?
The Premier League have issued new Covid guidance for fans to follow when attending top-flight matches.
This comes amid the new Omicron variant taking a hold in the UK with the government bringing in so-called plan B measures to tackle the virus.
Outbreaks have already affected league clubs with Manchester United’s match against Brentford off and Tottenham’s fixture with Rennes postponed as well as this evening’s Premier League game between Burnley and Watford.
What are Premier League’s new Covid guidelines for fans?
Covid has impacted Premier League clubs with outbreaks recently
Arsenal vs West Ham: No Aubameyang for Gunners
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not being considered for selection for tonight’s match against West Ham after he was stripped of the captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta.
Bernd Leno and Sead Kolasinac are also unavailable for the Gunners but there’s good news for David Moyes’ West Ham as Aaron Cresswell is back in contention after a four game absence due to a lower back issue.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies