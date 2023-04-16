Jump to content

Liveupdated1681654143

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest goals and updates after Said Benrahma scores penalty

The Gunners resume their quest for the Premier League title looking for a win after drawing at Liverpool last weekend

Sports Staff
Sunday 16 April 2023 15:09
Comments
(PA)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Arsenal in the Premier League today.

Mikel Arteta’s side let two points slip in the title race last time out as they gave up a two-goal lead to draw at Liverpool and were fortunate to not lose in the end. Even so they sit top of the table but their lead has been cut to three points, after Man City won on Saturday with ease against Leicester.

West Ham, meanwhile, have put three points between themselves and the bottom three after winning two of their last three matches but David Moyes’ side still sit only 15th and can ill-afford too many more slip-ups. They have won only six of their 15 home league games this term.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1681654087

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Arsenal were utterly dominant for the first half an hour, but West Ham finished the first half with over twice as many shots as the Gunners (nine to four). West Ham have started this half as they ended the first, with Arsenal rocking.

16 April 2023 15:08
1681654057

West Ham United vs Arsenal

The second kick is cleared and Jesus does well to win a throw for Arsenal. The Gunners quickly concede possession again, but Antonio hits a wild cross beyond everyone in the middle.

16 April 2023 15:07
1681654000

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Holding makes a crucial header to guide the delivery through for another corner. Ramsdale came for that kick but got nowhere near it, so he needed his defender to take responsibility.

16 April 2023 15:06
1681653954

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Partey slices a clearance out of play, allowing Coufal to launch another long throw into the box, from which Arsenal concede a corner. It's a positive start to the second half for the hosts.

16 April 2023 15:05
1681653873

West Ham United vs Arsenal

16 April 2023 15:04
1681653872

West Ham United vs Arsenal

16 April 2023 15:04
1681653870

West Ham United vs Arsenal

West Ham get the second half under way. Can the Irons fight back to dent their London rivals' title hopes?

16 April 2023 15:04
1681653287

West Ham United vs Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League matches when leading at half-time (W21, D2), a run dating back to a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in January 2022. However, with Pep Guardiola's champions breathing down their necks, the Gunners have no margin for error, and the memory of last week's 2-2 draw at Anfield – where Arteta's men were pegged back after a flying start – will be fresh in the memory.

16 April 2023 14:54
1681653141

West Ham United vs Arsenal

It's half-time at the London Stadium, and Arsenal lead 2-1 after an eventful opening period! The Gunners looked to be cruising to a crucial win in the title race when they went 2-0 up within 10 minutes, the outstanding Jesus tapping in from close range before Odegaard volleyed in from Martinelli's cross. However, Partey's error in midfield led to Gabriel conceding a penalty, and West Ham have looked the more likely scorers since Benrahma converted to halve the arrears. It's all to play for in the second half!

16 April 2023 14:52
1681653094

West Ham United vs Arsenal

16 April 2023 14:51

