West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest goals and updates after Said Benrahma scores penalty
The Gunners resume their quest for the Premier League title looking for a win after drawing at Liverpool last weekend
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Arsenal in the Premier League today.
Mikel Arteta’s side let two points slip in the title race last time out as they gave up a two-goal lead to draw at Liverpool and were fortunate to not lose in the end. Even so they sit top of the table but their lead has been cut to three points, after Man City won on Saturday with ease against Leicester.
West Ham, meanwhile, have put three points between themselves and the bottom three after winning two of their last three matches but David Moyes’ side still sit only 15th and can ill-afford too many more slip-ups. They have won only six of their 15 home league games this term.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
West Ham United vs Arsenal
Arsenal were utterly dominant for the first half an hour, but West Ham finished the first half with over twice as many shots as the Gunners (nine to four). West Ham have started this half as they ended the first, with Arsenal rocking.
West Ham United vs Arsenal
The second kick is cleared and Jesus does well to win a throw for Arsenal. The Gunners quickly concede possession again, but Antonio hits a wild cross beyond everyone in the middle.
West Ham United vs Arsenal
Holding makes a crucial header to guide the delivery through for another corner. Ramsdale came for that kick but got nowhere near it, so he needed his defender to take responsibility.
West Ham United vs Arsenal
Partey slices a clearance out of play, allowing Coufal to launch another long throw into the box, from which Arsenal concede a corner. It's a positive start to the second half for the hosts.
West Ham United vs Arsenal
West Ham United vs Arsenal
West Ham United vs Arsenal
West Ham get the second half under way. Can the Irons fight back to dent their London rivals' title hopes?
West Ham United vs Arsenal
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League matches when leading at half-time (W21, D2), a run dating back to a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in January 2022. However, with Pep Guardiola's champions breathing down their necks, the Gunners have no margin for error, and the memory of last week's 2-2 draw at Anfield – where Arteta's men were pegged back after a flying start – will be fresh in the memory.
West Ham United vs Arsenal
It's half-time at the London Stadium, and Arsenal lead 2-1 after an eventful opening period! The Gunners looked to be cruising to a crucial win in the title race when they went 2-0 up within 10 minutes, the outstanding Jesus tapping in from close range before Odegaard volleyed in from Martinelli's cross. However, Partey's error in midfield led to Gabriel conceding a penalty, and West Ham have looked the more likely scorers since Benrahma converted to halve the arrears. It's all to play for in the second half!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies