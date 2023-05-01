Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal will look to reach their first Women’s Champions League final since 2007 as they host Wolfsburg at the Emirates in the semi-final second leg.

The tie is in the balance following a 2-2 draw in Germany last week, on what is set to be a historic occasion with a record-breaking crowd for a women’s club match in England.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League by Wolfsburg in last season’s Champions League quarter-finals but fought from two goals down to take a draw back to the Emirates in last week’s first leg.

The Gunners made the most of their home advantage in the previous round to beat Bayern Munich, and will now look to create further history with Barcelona waiting in the Eindhoven final following the Spanish side’s victory over Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Wolfsburg?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Monday 1 May at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Every game in this season’s Women’s Champions League knockout stages is being broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN, and also on DAZN’s YouTube channel. You can set reminders to receive a notification of when the stream goes live, which is 15 minutes before the start of each match

You can sign up to DAZN where the matches will also be streamed for free across their digital platforms. The YouTube stream will also be embedded on Uefa.com and on Uefa.tv for all Women’s Champions League games.

What is the team news?

Arsenal will hope to welcome back forward Caitlin Foord, who missed the first leg due to injury. The Gunners are without first-teeam stars Leah Williamson, Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivanne Miedema, with Jonas Eidevall’s squad stretched to its limits.

Wolfsburg and Germany striker Alex Popp missed the first leg through injury but may return. Lena Lattwein is unavailable.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle, Catley; Walti, Maanum, Pelova; McCabe Blackstenius, Foord

Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Roord; Popp, Huth, Jónsdóttir; Pajor