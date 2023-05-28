Jump to content

Liveupdated1685296924

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Emirates Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 28 May 2023 15:30
Comments
A general view of the Emirates Stadium
A general view of the Emirates Stadium
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685296917

28 May 2023 19:01
1685295275

Thanks for joining our commentary today. Until next time, goodbye.

28 May 2023 18:34
1685295253

Both teams return to Premier League action in August for the 2023/24 campaign.

28 May 2023 18:34
1685295125

Arsenal sign off their Premier League campaign with a thumping 5-0 win over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium. Granit Xhaka capped his final appearance for the Gunners with the opening two goals, heading home Gabriel Jesus' cross before slotting home a second. Bukayo Saka put his team in complete control after 26 minutes with a third. Jesus made it four in the second half before Jose Sa fumbled Jakub Kiwior's strike into his own net to round off the scoring. Arsenal finish the campaign in second five points off the pace of Manchester City, and although they would have taken it before the start of the season, Mikel Arteta may look back on the last few months with regret.

28 May 2023 18:32
1685294830

Gabriel looks for a sixth for Arsenal as he meets Vieira's cross, but his header is deflected away from goal.

28 May 2023 18:27
1685294733

FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 5-0 WOLVES

28 May 2023 18:25
1685294685

28 May 2023 18:24
1685294670

28 May 2023 18:24
1685294589

Jorginho gets back on his feet and the game resumes for the closing minutes.

28 May 2023 18:23
1685294540

Jorginho gets the ball blasted off his head unintentionally and he goes down on the field.

28 May 2023 18:22

