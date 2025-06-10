Arsenal enter new chapter with historic announcement on games at Emirates Stadium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal plan to host all 11 of their Women’s Super League home matches at the Emirates next season as the European champions enter a new “chapter”.

The newly crowned Women’s Champions League winners saw an average crowd of 34,110 across their nine WSL matches played at the Emirates last season, and have committed to playing all 11 home matches at the club’s main stadium for the first time.

The plans remain subject to the release of Arsenal’s Premier League and Women’s Super League fixtures, which are yet to be confirmed, but the club are optimistic that they can balance both men’s and women’s schedules - and can request the men’s and women’s teams play at home on alternate weekends - to ensure all Premier League and Women’s Super League matches are played at the Emirates.

open image in gallery Arsenal celebrated their Champions League triumph outside the Emirates ( Getty Images )

The Gunners will continue to play some games at Meadow Park, including Women’s Champions League group games as well as Women’s FA Cup and Women’s League Cup ties.

After England’s victory at Euro 2022, Arsenal hosted three WSL games at the Emirates in the 22/23 season, increasing that to six in 23/24 and then nine in 24/25. Their highest attendance last season was 56,748 for the derby against Tottenham.

Arsenal won their first Women’s Champions League title in 18 years last month when they stunned holders Barcelona in Lisbon. The Gunners marked their history triumph with a trophy celebration outside the Emirates two days later.

And while Arsenal will begin their Champions League defence at Borehamwood during the group stages, the European champions would hope to play any knockout matches in the quarter-finals or semi-finals at the Emirates.

“Today’s announcement is another bold step forward,” Arsenal’s managing director Richard Garlick said. “It’s an opportunity to create a special home for our team and allow more opportunities for our community, and a new generation of supporters to watch the European champions.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring in Arsenal’s 4-3 win over Manchester United ( The FA via Getty Images )

“It’s the start of another chapter in the story of our women’s team just two weeks on from us lifting the Champions League trophy with our community here in Islington. We keep moving forward together, and we’ll continue to fuel and inspire each other.”

Clare Wheatley, Arsenal’s director of women’s football, said: “Our players and staff know what it means to walk out in front of a packed Emirates Stadium. It brings a sense of pride and belonging to all of us. It fuels a relentless drive to win and is a crucial part of how we create the best conditions for our women’s team to succeed.

“We felt that winning connection all season, and to share in a Champions League win with our supporters in north London after returning from Lisbon inspired us all to push on.”