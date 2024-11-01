Renee Slegers reveals timeline for remaining Arsenal boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Renee Slegers says she will remain as Arsenal’s interim head coach for the team’s next five fixtures.

The Dutchwoman, who had been working as assistant boss, was placed in temporary charge when Jonas Eidevall resigned on October 15.

Slegers has since overseen a 4-1 Champions League victory over Valerenga and 2-0 Women’s Super League victory at West Ham.

Between now and the next international break, Arsenal have WSL matches against Manchester United, at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday, Brighton and Tottenham, as well as facing Juventus home and away in the European competition.

And Slegers told a press conference on Friday: “I’ll be in the interim role for this block, that’s what I know. So this block, these five games.”

Asked if she could see herself doing the job longer term, Slegers said: “I definitely see myself doing it at the moment because I enjoy working with the girls, for the club, trying to get successes.

“I really enjoy the role, but obviously if you do it over a longer time it becomes different. But the work I’m doing now, I’m really enjoying my role at the moment.”

She added: “If you’re very straight to it, we’re going to go for five wins. That’s what we’re going to try to achieve this block.

“I know it’s small margins, it’s tough opposition, so it’s going to be very hard challenges, but of course we believe we can achieve this.”

Eidevall departed after the Gunners, who are fifth in the WSL with eight points from five fixtures, had a 0-0 draw and and 2-1 loss in the league at home against Everton and Chelsea respectively, either side of being thrashed 5-2 at Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

PA