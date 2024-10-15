Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jonas Eidevall has resigned as head coach of Arsenal after just four games of the Women’s Super League season.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 by rivals Chelsea at the Emirates on Saturday and are already five points behind leaders Manchester City having won just once in the league this campaign.

Arsenal were also thrashed 5-2 by Bayern Munich in the opening match of the Women’s Champions League group stage and were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Everton in a disappointing run.

The club confirmed his departure with immediate effect in a statement on Tuesday morning and first-team assistant coach Renée Slegers will take over on an interim basis, with a Champions League clash against Valerenga on Wednesday and a trip to West Ham in the WSL on Sunday in the pipeline.

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar said: “We thank Jonas for his commitment to the club and achievements here since joining us in 2021.

“We have great respect for the dedication and commitment he showed to our women’s first team and recognise the role he has played in the growth and development of Arsenal Women. We all wish him the very best for the future.

“Our focus will now turn to the process of appointing a new head coach, and in the meantime, supporting Renée, as she takes interim charge of the team starting with two important fixtures this week.”

open image in gallery Jonas Eidevall had overseen a poor start to the season by Arsenal ( The FA via Getty Images )

Eidevall, who was appointed in 2021, led the club to two FA Women’s League Cup trophies, as well as a memorable run to the Women’s Champions League semi-finals in 2023 while negotiating an injury crisis.

But Arsenal were unable to sustain a title challenge in the Women’s Super League, with expectations particularly high ahead of the current campaign after Emma Hayes’s departure from champions Chelsea.

Arsenal’s poor start in the WSL means their title hopes are already looking slim, however, and the club will head in a new direction just one month into the new season.

open image in gallery Arsenal won two FA Women’s League Cup trophies under Eidevall ( Action Images via Reuters )

Arsenal’s director of women’s football Clare Wheatley added: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Jonas for his hard work and dedication to Arsenal Football Club over the past three years.

“Jonas has brought us back-to-back trophies in the last two seasons, together with many memorable moments on the pitch. We wish Jonas and his family the best of health, happiness and success for the future.

“We have full confidence in Renée to take responsibility for the team in the interim period.”