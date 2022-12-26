Arsene Wenger returns to Arsenal for first time since leaving club

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsene Wenger has returned to Arsenal for the first time since leaving the club four years ago.

Wenger, who managed Arsenal between 1996 to 2018, was in the crowd for Arsenal’s Boxing Day match against West Ham.

The 73-year-old led Arsenal to three Premier League titles, including an unbeaten season, but had previously said he did not plan to watch his former club after departing.

But the Frenchman was at the Emirates Stadium after receiving an invitation from Arsenal’s board, as the Gunners returned to action following the World Cup.

Arsenal have made their best ever start to a Premier League season under current manager Mikel Arteta and they were top of the table on Christmas Day for the first time since 2007.

The club have not won the Premier League since Wenger’s last title in 2004.

Arteta said last season that he would like Wenger to return to the club. The Spaniard said: “I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him when he’s around this place.

“That is because of the respect, admiration and love that everybody at the club has for what he’s done and for what he represents as a person in this club.”