Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Villa Park
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
After turning over Liverpool last time out, Bournemouth also select the same starting XI today. Therefore last week's matchwinner Billing - the Cherries six-goal top scorer in the league - supports Solanke up front. While Hamed Traore is now fit to take a place on the bench, Ilya Zabarnyi and Marcus Tavernier are among those sidelined by injury.
Aston Villa named an unchanged lineup from that which started last week’s draw at West Ham, with nine-goal top scorer Watkins leading the line up front. The hosts still have Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Leander Dendoncker unavailable through injury.
SUBS: Mark Travers, Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Hamed Traore, Ryan Christie, Matias Vina, Kieffer Moore, Chris Mepham, Antoine Semenyo.
BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-1-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Jack Stephens, Lloyd Kelly; Dango Ouattara, Joe Rothwell, Jefferson Lerma, Jaidon Anthony; Philip Billing; Dominic Solanke.
SUBS: Robin Olsen, Ashley Young, Viljami Sinisalo, Calum Chambers, Jhon Duran, Lucas Digne, Bertrand Traore, Diego Carlos.
ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins.
Last week's 1-0 defeat of Liverpool boosted Bournemouth's Premier League survival bid, but they remain inside the relegation zone due to an inferior goal difference compared with West Ham and Leicester City. Though they caused a stir by winning at home last time out, the Cherries have lost seven of their last eight away contests in the top flight. However, the South Coast side have won each of their last four league games versus Villa, scoring twice on each occasion.
