Arsenal will look to return to the top of the table as they travel to in-form Aston Villa
Aston Villa host Arsenal in a huge meeting in the Premier League title race.
Unai Emery’s side extended their winning run at Villa Park to 14 games when they defeated Manchester City 1-0 during the week. The consequence of that win being a jump up to third in the table, above the reigning champions, and within four points of the Gunners.
Elsewhere, Arsenal required a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Declan Rice to claim all three points in a seven-goal epic against struggling Luton.
Mikel Arteta says that Emery has done a remarkable job at Villa and is expecting another tough test when he goes up against his fellow Spaniard today.
As Mikel Arteta’s staff began preparations for Saturday’s increasingly important Premier League clash at Aston Villa, they noticed elements that were profoundly different from Unai Emery’s time at Arsenal. Some were even markedly different to last season.
Emery is playing far higher up the pitch than he has ever done in his career. A sporting director at one major club was shocked by it, as it went against acres of analytics they had from the Spaniard’s previous teams. Even some of the Villa players were initially surprised, immediately sceptical given the risk of it. Emery, contrary to both perceptions of his coaching and his time at Arsenal, was more than willing to take that risk. His belief similarly meant the players were more than willing to buy in. They were soon fully sold as results immediately improved, and have gone on to reach new levels.
Inside Unai Emery’s journey to redemption: ‘People didn’t see the full picture’
Sacked by Arsenal after just 18 months, Emery is now leading Aston Villa towards the top of the Premier League table. As he faces his former side at Villa Park, Miguel Delaney reveals how the Spaniard’s style evolved and how he proved the doubters wrong
Arteta praises former Gunners boss Emery for Villa’s form
Aston Villa’s position under manager Unai Emery is no surprise to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game, Arteta lavished praise on former Arsenal manager Emery.
“I think you have to give huge credit to them and Unai and the coaching staff,” he said.
“They are going to be a tough opponent and it is one of my favourite grounds... (It’s) no surprise. I have followed him since he was coach of Almeria and what he has done at every team is remarkable.
“He has always improved the players, the team and the club. He is Basque like I am. I really admire him. I am really happy for him.”
Why is Mikel Arteta not on the touchline for Aston Villa v Arsenal?
Mikel Arteta will be absent from the touchline during Arsenal’s trip to Aston Villa with the Spanish manager serving a ban.
The former midfielder received a third yellow card of the season in his side’s win over Luton.
Referee Samuel Barrot deemed that Arteta had over-celebrated Declan Rice’s late goal that snatched victory in a seven-goal thriller.
Erik ten Hag, Arteta’s counterpart at Manchester United, was also recently forced to watch from the stands after disciplinary issues.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Odds
Aston Villa win 5/2
Draw 11/4
Arsenal win 11/10
Prediction
A draw. Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal.
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Predicted line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Diaby, Kamara, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Watkins.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Arsenal team news
Mikel Arteta, who will serve a touchline ban at Villa Park, confirmed that Arsenal had no fresh injury concerns from the win over Luton, though Takehiro Tomiyasu was lost to a four-to-six week injury against Wolves last weekend. Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey also remain out.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Aston Villa team news
Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are Aston Villa’s long-term absentees, while Unai Emery suggested on Friday that he may have to rotate his side during a busy period of fixtures. Leon Bailey impressed against Manchester City but appeared to be feeling fatigued towards the end of the win; Moussa Diaby could swap in to the starting side.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
When is Aston Villa vs Arsenal?
Aston Villa vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 9 December at Villa Park.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Good evening
Good afternoon and welcome to coverage of Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League tonight, in what is a huge meeting in the title race.
Unai Emery’s side extended their winning run at Villa Park to 14 games when they defeated Manchester City 1-0 during the week. The consequence of that win being a jump up to third in the table, above the reigning champions, and within four points of the Gunners.
Elsewhere, Arsenal required a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Declan Rice to claim all three points in a seven-goal epic against struggling Luton.
Mikel Arteta says that Emery has done a remarkable job at Villa and is expecting another tough test when he goes up against his fellow Spaniard today.
