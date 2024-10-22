Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Aston Villa will hope to build on a famous European night as they continue their Champions League campaign against Bologna.

Unai Emery’s side stunned Bayern Munich in their last fixture in this competition, leaving them as one of just seven sides with two wins from two so far in the revamped format.

Their Italian visitors have a draw and a defeat so far as they struggle to adjust to life back in the top tier of continental competition, reflected by a peculiar record six draws from their first eight Serie A games.

They squandered a two-goal advantage against Genoa in their weekend fixture, while Aston Villa beat Fulham 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Aston Villa vs Bologna?

Aston Villa vs Bologna is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 22 October at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

The international break came at a useful time for Aston Villa, with Unai Emery able to welcome back Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings and John McGinn ahead of the weekend win against Fulham. McGinn appeared off the bench and may push for a start here, while Mings is set to return to the squad.

Samuel Iling-Junior was able to train with the Bologna squad on match eve, while Dan Ndoye also took part in some of the session as he nears a return from injury. Martin Erlic, Lewis Ferguson, Oussama El Azzouzi and Michel Aebischer remain absent.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Dinge; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Bailey, Rogers; Watkins.

Bologna XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Fabbian, Karlsson; Castro.

Odds

Aston Villa win 8/13

Draw 16/5

Bologna win 24/5

Prediction

Aston Villa 2-1 Bologna

