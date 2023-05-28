Jump to content

Liveupdated1685298183

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 28 May 2023 19:23
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

28 May 2023 19:22
Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

28 May 2023 19:04
Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

28 May 2023 18:38
It's been a fantastic Premier League campaign for both Villa and Brighton then. Both teams will play in Europe next season. That's all for now. Goodbye!

28 May 2023 18:36
Villa will be delighted with their performance this season. Emery has given this grand old club reason to celebrate again. He's certainly got the best out of Watkins, whose 15th goal of the campaign has sent the Villans to the Europa Conference League. Brighton won't mind losing this game at all, having already qualified for the Europa League.

28 May 2023 18:35
28 May 2023 18:32
Villa have seen off Brighton to end this Premier League season in seventh place! The West Midlanders have picked up a deserved victory here at Villa Park, scoring twice in the first half and successfully defending their lead in the second. European football next season is their reward.

28 May 2023 18:31
FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 2-1 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

28 May 2023 18:27

