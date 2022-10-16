Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates as the Blues visit Villa in a bid to keep pace with the Premier League’s top three
Chelsea coach Graham Potter will look to maintain his unbeaten run with the club this afternoon (Sunday 16 October), as he takes the Blues to Villa Park for a Premier League clash with Aston Villa.
Upon taking over from Thomas Tuchel in mid-September, Potter drew his first game in charge and has since guided the west London club to four straight victories – most recently a 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League group stage this Tuesday (11 October). Having seen off Wolves 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend, Chelsea sit fourth in the table on 16 points, seven behind third-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa are 16th in the league with nine points from nine games, sitting two points above the relegation zone. Steven Gerrard’s side are unbeaten in their last four league outings but have only won one of them. Last weekend the former Liverpool midfielder’s Villa drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, coming from behind to earn a point. Depending on how other results play out in the league today, Villa could climb as high as 10th with a victory here, but it will be no mean feat given Chelsea’s promising form.
Follow all the build-up, live match updates and post-game reaction from Aston Villa vs Chelsea:
Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Manchester City paints a bleak picture for Liverpool
Between them, they have won the last four Premier League titles. Two of them have been decided by a solitary point and, with a couple of different results against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp would be a three-time champion of England. Liverpool face Manchester City again on Sunday and their meetings have merited the tag of title deciders. “Could be this year,” Klopp said. “Just not with us.”
He had ruled his side out of the title race even before they lost at Arsenal. Now the kings would have to become kingmakers to exert a decisive impact at the top. But defeat would leave them 16 points behind City; even in 2020-21, when they played the majority of a campaign without specialist senior centre-backs, they were only 17 adrift after 38 matches.
The gap now is a consequence of Liverpool’s sudden slide, of a loss of consistency and a habit of conceding first, of a series of injuries and a host of players operating at a level far below their best, of a pressing game that has malfunctioned and high-risk tactics that, when they backfire, can look very wrong. There may be the hangover and physical fatigue of a 63-game campaign last year and the cumulative toll of going toe-to-toe with City season after season.
Man City’s attacking prowess
Manchester City are on a club record run of 22 away league games without defeat since losing 1-0 at Spurs on the opening weekend of last season.
They are unbeaten in 21 top-flight matches, with their only defeat in 37 coming at home to Tottenham in February.
City’s tally of 33 goals is the joint-most after nine Premier League games, level with their own record from 2011/12. The most after 10 fixtures is 36, also by City in 2011/12.
They are also the first team to score at least four goals in five consecutive top-flight fixtures since Tottenham in 1963.
Liverpool’s shaky foundations
Ten points is Liverpool’s lowest tally after eight games in a decade. In 2012/13, they had nine points and went on to finish seventh.
The Reds have conceded 16 goals in their last 12 league matches and let in the first goal 10 times during that run. In the previous 12 games they only conceded the opening goal twice and kept 10 clean sheets.
Liverpool can concede at least three goals in three successive top-flight fixtures for the first time since December 1953.
Jurgen Klopp not ‘dumb’ enough to think Rangers rout will help Liverpool beat Manchester City
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is not dumb enough to believe their Champions League humiliation of Rangers has solved all their issues ahead of facing Manchester City.
A devastating second half – which included the competition’s fastest hat-trick by Mohamed Salah in six minutes and 12 seconds – saw the Reds win 7-1 at Ibrox.
But considering the quality of the opposition and the lack of resilience they showed. the result provided no real barometer going into one of the toughest games of the season.
“We are not, even when people think that maybe (we are), that dumb that we think that’s the only thing we needed to beat Man City,” said Klopp.
Will Chelsea beat Aston Villa?
Chelsea have won three league games in a row and are looking to earn consecutive clean sheets in the division for the first time since March.
But, the Blues could lose as many as three of their opening five away games of a Premier League season for the second time, having done so in 2015/16.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea team changes
Steven Gerrard makes two changes to the Aston Villa team that started against Nottingham Forrest last time out with Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia dropping to the bench. In comes Danny Ings and Leon Bailey.
Graham Potter switches out three players from the Chelsea side that won 2-0 at AC Milan during the week. Reece James is injured so Ruben Loftus-Cheek comes in at right-wingback. Marc Cucurella starts in defence ahead of Kalidu Koulibaly and Kai Havertz returns in the forward line, Jorginho drops out and Mason Mount moves into midfield.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Ings
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Kovacic, Chilwell, Havetz, Aubameyang, Sterling
Steven Gerrard accepts criticism for Aston Villa’s disappointing start
Steven Gerrard admits he must accept the criticism over Aston Villa’s disappointing season. Villa host Chelsea on Sunday unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, although they have drawn three of them.
Gerrard’s side have won just twice during a hugely-underwhelming campaign so far and they were jeered by their own fans after Monday’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.
It has left the former Rangers boss philosophical about the negative assessment of his team but he remains confident in his processes.
He told a press conference: “I didn’t take this position or my previous coaching positions at Rangers or Liverpool expecting everything to be fantastic every single day.
Can Villa beat Chelsea?
Aston Villa are on a four-match unbeaten run but have won only four times in 20 league fixtures, losing 10 of those. Howver, they can earn successive Premier League home victories in the same season for the first time since January 2021.
Why Pep Guardiola will not give up on a Liverpool title challenge
“The table didn’t ever play the game,” was Pep Guardiola’s response when his attention was drawn to the 13-point gap between Manchester City and the side that he still considers to be their closest challengers. Jurgen Klopp may no longer believe that Liverpool are capable of contesting a Premier League title race this season but his greatest rival does. “The opinion I have about this team, nothing changed because of the situation in the table,” Guardiola insisted. “Not one second.”
Guardiola and Klopp are not only the two coaches that have defined English football’s last half-decade. Since Sean Dyche’s dismissal from Burnley, they have also been the top flight’s longest-serving managers as well. Around 10 months separated their appointments at either end of the East Lancs Road. For about four-and-a-half years now, this has been the Premier League’s premier rivalry. It is fair to assume that Guardiola and Klopp know each other - and each other’s football - better than that of any of their other top-flight rivals.
And while Guardiola can be complimentary to the point of insincerity when discussing the merits of any opponent, his admiration for Liverpool has only ever come across as heartfelt and genuine. “In a rival, I have never seen a team like Liverpool in my life,” he said of Klopp’s side at the end of last season, after pipping them to the post on the final day for the second time in four years. “They help us to be a better team season by season, I am 100 per cent convinced of that.”
