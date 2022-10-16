Close Potter on Chelsea's strength in depth

Chelsea coach Graham Potter will look to maintain his unbeaten run with the club this afternoon (Sunday 16 October), as he takes the Blues to Villa Park for a Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Upon taking over from Thomas Tuchel in mid-September, Potter drew his first game in charge and has since guided the west London club to four straight victories – most recently a 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League group stage this Tuesday (11 October). Having seen off Wolves 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend, Chelsea sit fourth in the table on 16 points, seven behind third-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are 16th in the league with nine points from nine games, sitting two points above the relegation zone. Steven Gerrard’s side are unbeaten in their last four league outings but have only won one of them. Last weekend the former Liverpool midfielder’s Villa drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, coming from behind to earn a point. Depending on how other results play out in the league today, Villa could climb as high as 10th with a victory here, but it will be no mean feat given Chelsea’s promising form.

Follow all the build-up, live match updates and post-game reaction from Aston Villa vs Chelsea: