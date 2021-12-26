Is Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match

Tom Kershaw
Sunday 26 December 2021 08:41
Comments
Aston Villa welcome Chelsea to Villa Park in the Premier League this evening.

Villa have been in fine form since Steven Gerrard’s arrival, winning four of their six league games, with their only two defeats coming against Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, their momentum was halted by a last-ditch postponement of their fixture against Burnley last week.

Thomas Tuchel’s side urgently needs to reverse their form after recently conceding ground in the title race.

Back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves had left the Blues six points adrift of leaders City heading into the weekend. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Sunday 26 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Bertrand Traore (thigh) and Leon Bailey (thigh) are still likely to miss out here, joining Marvelous Nakamba (knee) on the sidelines.

Still impacted by Covid, Steven Gerrard will miss the game himself, while Keinan Davis, Anwar El Ghazi and Morgan Sanson could all be among those absent due to the virus.

Ashley young is on the verge of a return.

Ben Chilwell is out still but appears primed for a return in January. Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all returned to training on Thursday. Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be out due to Covid, while Hakim Ziyech has an ankle problem.

Defender Andreas Christensen is fighting to be available after a back injury.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Young

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic

Odds:

Aston Villa - 9/2

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 4/6

Prediction

Chelsea will be desperate to halt their slide, but Aston Villa have been terrific under Gerrard and won’t be beaten easily. Despite their struggles up front, Chelsea should eventually crack Villa’s resistance and prevail though in a hard-fought contest. Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea.

