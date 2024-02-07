Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Villa will look to pile the pressure on Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino as the two sides meet in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

A 4-2 weekend Premier League defeat to Wolves has further imperiled the under-fire Pochettino, with the London club now back in the bottom half.

The former Spurs manager may have seen this competition as a possible route to a trophy and some semblance of salvation in a difficult first season at the club, but they face a battle to make even the fifth round.

A four-goal first half in the 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United represented a necessary return to scoring form and winning ways for Unai Emery’s side at the weekend, and they’ll be confident of continuing their cup campaign.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. The action can be watched online via the ITVX platform.

Team news

Unai Emery confirmed ahead of the replay that Ezri Konsa will miss three to four weeks having suffered a knee injury. It leaves Emery short defensively with Pau Torres yet to return from his own issue, while Tyrone Mings is a long-term absentee. Further forward, new addition Morgan Rogers is cup-tied.

Levi Colwill’s injury is not thought to be particularly serious, but the Chelsea defender is a doubt. Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu and Robert Sanchez are among those still unavailable to Mauricio Pochettino.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Diaby, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Tielemans; Watkins.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gilchrist, Disasi, Silva, Badiashile; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Nkunku, Sterling.

Prediction

A narrow Aston Villa win. Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea.