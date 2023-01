Aston Villa agree deal for Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire.

The deal for the striker will reportedly cost Villa an initial £14.75million.

“Aston Villa can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker Jhon Duran,” read a Villa statement.

“The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa.”

Colombia international Duran made 22 appearances in the MLS for the Fire last season, scoring eight goals, and has played three times for his country.

Once the deal is completed he will become Villa’s second January signing after the arrival of full-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis last week.