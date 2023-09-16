Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Villa Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have confirmed Roy Hodgson was "taken unwell" earlier today, so he is not present at Villa Park. Hodgson is in contact with Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington, who will take charge in the manager's absence – our best wishes are with him. Palace make two enforced changes with defender Marc Guehi and midfielder Jefferson Lerma out injured, bringing in Richards and Hughes.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Villa's lineup shows just one change from the team that was beaten at Anfield last time out, with Diego Carlos ruled out through injury. Galatasaray loanee Zaniolo comes in for his first start for the club, meaning Cash returns to right-back after playing a more advanced role against Liverpool.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Rob Holding, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Nathaniel Clyne, Malcolm Ebiowei, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell; Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes; Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Jeffrey Schlupp.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
ASTON VILLA SUBS: Robin Olsen, Filip Marschall, Youri Tielemans, Alex Moreno, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, John Duran, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara; Nicolo Zaniolo, Moussa Diaby, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are one point clear of Villa, with a 3-2 victory over Wolves taking them to seven points from their first four matches of the Premier League season before the international break. Roy Hodgson's team have yet to lose on the road this term – they could go unbeaten through their first three away games of a league campaign for the first time since doing so as a second-tier side in 2003-04.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Aston Villa have endured a mixed start to 2023-24, recording two wins and two losses prior to the international break. Unai Emery's team – who have been tipped to compete for European qualification again after reaching the Europa Conference League last season – were beaten 3-0 at Liverpool last time out, but they are a different proposition at Villa Park. They have won their last eight league matches on this ground in a run dating back to February, only conceding twice in those games.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture as Aston Villa host Crystal Palace at Villa Park.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies