Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1694872383

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 16 September 2023 14:00
Comments
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1694872180

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have confirmed Roy Hodgson was "taken unwell" earlier today, so he is not present at Villa Park. Hodgson is in contact with Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington, who will take charge in the manager's absence – our best wishes are with him. Palace make two enforced changes with defender Marc Guehi and midfielder Jefferson Lerma out injured, bringing in Richards and Hughes.

16 September 2023 14:49
1694872019

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Villa's lineup shows just one change from the team that was beaten at Anfield last time out, with Diego Carlos ruled out through injury. Galatasaray loanee Zaniolo comes in for his first start for the club, meaning Cash returns to right-back after playing a more advanced role against Liverpool.

16 September 2023 14:46
1694871774

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Rob Holding, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Nathaniel Clyne, Malcolm Ebiowei, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

16 September 2023 14:42
1694871664

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards, Tyrick Mitchell; Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes; Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Jeffrey Schlupp.

16 September 2023 14:41
1694871589

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Robin Olsen, Filip Marschall, Youri Tielemans, Alex Moreno, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, John Duran, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker.

16 September 2023 14:39
1694871355

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara; Nicolo Zaniolo, Moussa Diaby, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins.

16 September 2023 14:35
1694871265

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are one point clear of Villa, with a 3-2 victory over Wolves taking them to seven points from their first four matches of the Premier League season before the international break. Roy Hodgson's team have yet to lose on the road this term – they could go unbeaten through their first three away games of a league campaign for the first time since doing so as a second-tier side in 2003-04.

16 September 2023 14:34
1694870852

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Aston Villa have endured a mixed start to 2023-24, recording two wins and two losses prior to the international break. Unai Emery's team – who have been tipped to compete for European qualification again after reaching the Europa Conference League last season – were beaten 3-0 at Liverpool last time out, but they are a different proposition at Villa Park. They have won their last eight league matches on this ground in a run dating back to February, only conceding twice in those games.

16 September 2023 14:27
1694870634

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture as Aston Villa host Crystal Palace at Villa Park.

16 September 2023 14:23
1694869215

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

16 September 2023 14:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in