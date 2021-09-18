Everton travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening aiming to build on their good start to the season under Rafael Benitez.

The Toffees came from behind to win for the second time at Goodison Park this season as they defeated Burnley 3-1 on Monday to move to 10 points in the table.

Demarai Gray scored for the third Premier League match in a row while Andros Townsend added his first for the club from distance to further improve Benitez’s start in charge.

Villa were left frustrated after a promising performance at Chelsea resulted in a 3-0 defeat last weekend. Dean Smith’s side have won all of their four points at home so far, and will be looking to kick-start their campaign against the side that finished one place above them in the table last season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture tonight.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 18 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Aston Villa will hope to welcome back goalkeeper Emi Martinez and midfielder Emi Buendia for the match after they returned from quarantine this week.

Winger Trezeguet remains out, while Smith may decide to switch back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation after he played with five-man defence at Stamford Bridge.

Everton have been dealt a blow after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out for at least two weeks with two and quad injuries. Fabian Delph is still out with a shoulder injury while James Rodriguez is regaining match fitness after retuning to training.

Possible line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Mings, Konsa; Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Watkins, Ramsey, Traore; Ings

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Allan, Gomes; Gray, Doucoure, Townsend; Richarlison

Odds

Aston Villa: 7/5

Draw: 23/10

Everton: 2/1

Prediction

This promises to be an open match that could go either way, which is why I think home advantage will be the decisive factor as Villa get their second win of the season and Everton’s unbeaten start comes to an end. Aston Villa 2-1 Everton