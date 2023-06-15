Aston Villa fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Aston Villa will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Newcastle United.
The arrival of new manager Unai Emery was transformative for Villa’s season as they surged up the Premier League table to finish seventh and qualify for the Europa Conference League, and there is optimism they can continue to challenge next term.
Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.
Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.
Aston Villa’s 2023/24 fixtures
12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
19/08/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
26/08/2023 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa
02/09/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
16/09/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
23/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
30/09/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
07/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
21/10/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United
28/10/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Luton Town
04/11/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
11/11/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
25/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
02/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
05/12/2023 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City
09/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
16/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
23/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United
26/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
30/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley
13/01/2024 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
30/01/2024 19:45 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
03/02/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa
10/02/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
17/02/2024 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa
24/02/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
02/03/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Aston Villa
09/03/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
16/03/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa
30/03/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
03/04/2024 20:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
06/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford
13/04/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
20/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
27/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
04/05/2024 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
19/05/2024 16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
