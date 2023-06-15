Aston Villa fixtures released for Premier League 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aston Villa will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Newcastle United.

The arrival of new manager Unai Emery was transformative for Villa’s season as they surged up the Premier League table to finish seventh and qualify for the Europa Conference League, and there is optimism they can continue to challenge next term.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released on Thursday, less than three weeks after the conclusion last season and only five days on from Manchester City securing that historic treble.

Following two seasons disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the most recent campaign was longer than ever to make space for the first Fifa men’s World Cup and also saw fixtures shuffled around following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2023/24 season is therefore expected to see a return to a relatively ‘normal’ schedule. However, City’s involvement in December’s Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia will force at least two of their games to be rescheduled.

Aston Villa’s 2023/24 fixtures

12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

19/08/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton

26/08/2023 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa

02/09/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa

16/09/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

23/09/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa

30/09/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

07/10/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

21/10/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United

28/10/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Luton Town

04/11/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

11/11/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

25/11/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

02/12/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa

05/12/2023 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City

09/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal

16/12/2023 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa

23/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Sheffield United

26/12/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa

30/12/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley

13/01/2024 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa

30/01/2024 19:45 Aston Villa v Newcastle United

03/02/2024 15:00 Sheffield United v Aston Villa

10/02/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United

17/02/2024 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa

24/02/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

02/03/2024 15:00 Luton Town v Aston Villa

09/03/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

16/03/2024 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa

30/03/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

03/04/2024 20:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa

06/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford

13/04/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa

20/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth

27/04/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

04/05/2024 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa

11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool

19/05/2024 16:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa