Aston Villa vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Villa Park
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Fulham in the Premier League today.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was fit to retain his place as boss Unai Emery named an unchanged side for the home clash with Fulham.
Martinez came off at half-time during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brentford due to a stomach virus.
Dan James, who was ineligible for Fulham's 2-1 win over his parent club Leeds, replaced Bobby Decordova-Reid in the only adjustment to Marco Silva's Cottagers line-up.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Wilson is struggling for the Cottagers as he goes down off the ball. He requires treatment on the field, but may have to make way here.
Substitution Harry Wilson Bobby Armani De Cordova-Reid
Moreno probes down the left flank and tries to force a cross into the box, but Tete is well placed to charge down his delivery.
Watkins goes down under pressure in the box as he collects Moreno's cross, but the referee tells the forward to get to his feet.
Ramsey latches onto McGinn's corner that is deflected into his path, but he scuffs his effort into the ground to let the visitors off the hook.
WIDE! Buendia sends a corner into the box from the left flank that is cleared as far as Young. He shoots with power towards goal, only to see his effort deflected wide of the right post by Reed.
Douglas Luiz angles a deep cross to the back post for Moreno to attack, but Joao Palhinha is there for the visitors to head behind.
BLOCK! Moreno sends a cutback into the middle after latching onto Konsa's pass, but Buendia sees his strike charged down in the Fulham box.
The home side are looking to establish possession to build a rhythm after the early Fulham chance.
