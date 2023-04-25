✕ Close POV: You're Ben Foster celebrating the moment Wrexham secure promotion

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was fit to retain his place as boss Unai Emery named an unchanged side for the home clash with Fulham.

Martinez came off at half-time during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brentford due to a stomach virus.

Dan James, who was ineligible for Fulham's 2-1 win over his parent club Leeds, replaced Bobby Decordova-Reid in the only adjustment to Marco Silva's Cottagers line-up.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: