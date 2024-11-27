Aston Villa vs Juventus LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as hosts target famous night

✕ Close 'Our objective is the next round' - Emery on facing Juventus in UCL

Aston Villa face Juventus in the Champions League hoping to enjoy another memorable night on the club’s return to Europe despite their recent form.

Unai Emery’s made a flying start to their Champions League campaign with wins over Young Boys, Bologna and a spectacular 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich at Villa Park. In Italian giants Juventus, Villa will be hoping to claim another scalp against a famous European name.

But first Villa must end a six-game winless run in all competitions, which includes the 1-0 defeat at Club Brugge in the Champions League last time out. Emery said Juventus, who are sixth in Serie A under Thiago Motta, were favourites ahead of the game.

“To watch them at Villa Park in a match we have tomorrow is fantastic. And we want to compete,” he said. “Juventus is the favourite, they have more experiences, they are a very good team, they have very good players and they are the favourite to be in the top eight.”

