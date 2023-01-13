Aston Villa vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Villa Park
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Leeds United in the Premier League today.
Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey returned from injury to face Leeds in the Premier League. The midfielder had not featured since the restart after the World Cup while new signing Alex Moreno was on the bench.
Patrick Bamford was among the substitutes for Leeds having been out since October following groin surgery. Only Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Pascal Struijk remained following the 2-2 FA Cup draw at Cardiff.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Ashley Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins. Subs: Sanson, Ings, Alex Moreno, Chambers, Nakamba, Bednarek, Coutinho, Olsen, Kaden Young.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Gnonto, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Firpo, Bamford, Llorente, Perkins, Robles, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Wober, Greenwood.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
ASTON VILLA STARTING XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendia; Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins.
Villa's form under Unai Emery has dragged them away from the bottom of the table, and they've lost just one of their five league games since the Spaniard took over (W3 D1). However, they come into this game on the back of a shock defeat as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Stevenage Town (2-1). Leeds are trying to avoid being pulled back towards the relegation zone, but they're winless in their last six in all competitions (D3 L3). They have drawn their last three outings though, including their own FA Cup tie when they scored a stoppage-time equaliser to force a replay against Cardiff City.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park!
