Stairs outside Villa Park ahead of the night’s match with Leeds (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey returned from injury to face Leeds in the Premier League. The midfielder had not featured since the restart after the World Cup while new signing Alex Moreno was on the bench.

Patrick Bamford was among the substitutes for Leeds having been out since October following groin surgery. Only Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Pascal Struijk remained following the 2-2 FA Cup draw at Cardiff.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Ashley Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins. Subs: Sanson, Ings, Alex Moreno, Chambers, Nakamba, Bednarek, Coutinho, Olsen, Kaden Young.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Gnonto, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Firpo, Bamford, Llorente, Perkins, Robles, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Wober, Greenwood.

