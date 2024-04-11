Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aston Villa host French side Lille at Villa Park in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday evening.

Unai Emery’s side face the team that are fourth in Ligue 1 while hoping to build on what has so far been a hugely successful season.

Villa currently sit in fifth in the Premier League, 11 points ahead of Manchester United in sixth. Changes to next season’s Champions League format mean that the Villans are on course to qualify for the 2024/25 edition of the competition (depending on other European results).

And the home side head into the game in mixed form, having won just two of their last five games – though one was a statement 4-0 win against Ajax in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Meanwhile Lille, who sit just three points off Ligue 1’s qualification places for next season’s Champions League, enter the game off the back off three wins and two draws in their last five games.

The winners of this tie will face the winning side from the tie between Greek side Olympiacos and Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.

When is it?

Aston Villa vs Lille kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) on 11 April 2024 at Villa Park, Birmingham.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 3, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 7.30pm BST.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Unai Emery has promised to select a strong line-up despite SUnday’s trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal. Clement Lenglet is struggling with injury while Matty Cash is yet to return from a hamstring problem. Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey and long-term absentees.

Predicted line ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, Diaby; McGinn; Watkins.

Lille XI: Chevalier; Santos, Yoro, Alexsandro, Ismaily; Bentaleb, Andre, Haraldsson; Zhegrova, David, Cabella.

Odds

Aston Villa - 6/10

Draw - 3/10

Lille - 9/2

Get the latest match odds and tips, here

Prediction

The two sides are fairly evenly matched according to their respective league positions, and even though Lille are on slightly better form, the Villans should have too much for them if they play to their strengths. Aston Villa 2-1 Lille.