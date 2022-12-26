Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Nathaniel Phillips, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabio Carvalho, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic.
LIVERPOOL XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
ASTON VILLA SUBS: Leander Dendoncker, Jan Bednarek, Matthew Cash, Cameron Archer, Philippe Coutinho, Filip Marshall, Danny Ings, Kadan Young, Calum Chambers.
ASTON VILLA XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Lucas Digne, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ashley Young; Leon Bailey, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia.
With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let's take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!
Aston Villa get their Premier League campaign restarted at home to Liverpool, with the Villains sitting in 12th position. Unai Emery’s side won their last Premier League match before the World Cup 2-1 against Manchester United - in the former Villarreal coach’s debut.
