Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Live updates from Villa Park as Steven Gerrard meets Jurgen Klopp in tonight’s Premier League action
Liverpool travel to Aston Villa looking to keep their Premier League hopes alive after dropped points at home to Tottenham last weekend.
It also sees Reds legend Steven Gerrard meet Jurgen Klopp, with his side searching for momentum to carry into next season, which will be his first full campaign in charge since joining from Rangers. Villa enter the game in form after a convincing win over Burnley with goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins. Luis Diaz’s deflected strike was only enough for a point at Anfield against Spurs, with Man City running riot against Newcastle to open up a three-point gap at the top of the Premier League.
“They’re a world-class team, arguably the best in the world right now and we’re well aware of the challenge,” Gerrard said when discussing facing his former team. “I’ve spoken many times about how I respect the coach and the coaching staff there. But you either fear that or you put your shoulders back and try to take it on. Every team on the planet has areas or situations in a game where you can hurt them.”
Follow build-up, team news and live updates from Villa Park below:
Klopp on the title race
Back to tonight’s game now and Jurgen Klopp was asked whether Liverpool’s draw against Tottenham had put them out of the title race. He replied:
“It is clear that it is not over, whatever happened, because we both have three games to play. And my concern is actually: how can we win our games?
“We have absolutely no hand in how City will play their games. But before they are played I think we should not add on points; we don’t do that and I’m pretty sure City are not doing that. [Until] it’s not reachable anymore, why should we stop believing? That’s what we do.”
Gerrard on Villa’s recent results
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says that the club’s recent run of defeats was tough to handle but that he always had confidence that his players could turn it around. Speaking in the pre-match press conference he said:
“I know where the team’s at and I know that we’re capable of winning football matches. I know we’re capable of going on runs to recover situations – we did it when we initially came in.
“We didn’t get too carried away when we were winning games on the spin, and at the same time, when you go on a tough run and suffer a few bumps it’s important to stick together and have belief in your players.
“It was tough – no one wants to lose four matches, but I had confidence that with the fixtures we had coming up we could put it right and recover our situation.
“The players have been outstanding in the last three games – not just with the results but the performances as well.”
Recent results for Aston Villa and Liverpool
Since the start of the year Aston Villa have been all over the place in terms of form. They’ve won games they probably should have lost and lost games they should have won. March to April was a tough time for Steven Gerrard’s men as they went five games without a win with four of those ending in defeat. However, they seem to have turned that around after back-to-back wins against Norwich and Burnley has put them back on the verge of the top 10.
Meanwhile, Liverpool’s six game winning run across all competitions came to an end last time out when they drew 1-1 with Tottenham. Son Heung-Min put Spurs ahead in a game dominated by the Reds but they responded through Luis Diaz’s strike 15 minutes before the end of the second half. Liverpool couldn’t get through Tottenham’s defence a second time though and had to settle for a point which keeps them within touching distance of Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Early team news for Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey misses out again after being ruled out due to the groin injury that also caused him to miss the win over Burnley.
Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause remain on the sidelines, while Philippe Coutinho may feature against his former club.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could make his return after six matches out with a foot injury and Jurgen Klopp may decide to make changes ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final.
Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures - Manchester City or Liverpool?
The Premier League season is approaching its end but the title race remains a close run thing.
Manchester City, the reigning champions, opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table at the weekend but still need another seven to ensure their title defence is successful.
Liverpool, the challengers, put up an extraordinary run of 13 wins from 14 games to close the gap on City but dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur that could prove fatal to their title hopes.
Both sides have three games remaining and both play away from home in midweek, taking trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa respectively.
With the title set to be decided either this weekend or next, The Independent has analysed the final part of their run-ins:
Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures - Manchester City or Liverpool?
With three games to go, City have opened up a three-point lead at the top
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to Villa Park needing to pick up three points to draw level with league leaders Manchester City and keep their title hopes alive.
The Reds stumbled last time out, only managing a 1-1 draw against a resolute Tottenham side. That draw dropped them three points behind City and they’re now relying on Pep Guardiola’s men dropping points themselves with only three fixtures left in the season.
Ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard may have a big role to play in deciding where the Premier League trophy ends up. Now the manager of Aston Villa, Gerrard and his men face both Liverpool and Man City in the closing stages of the season. A victory for Villa tonight could effectively end Liverpool’s title challenge but if they lose and then defeat City on the final day of the season the trophy may end up at Anfield.
Those permutations won’t factor into Gerrard’s mindset though. He’s been disappointed with Villa’s indifferent form since the turn of the year but consecutive victories in their last two games has put the midlands team on the verge of finishing in the top 10.
