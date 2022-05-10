✕ Close 'Gerrard can be my successor' - Klopp backs Villa boss for Anfield return

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa looking to keep their Premier League hopes alive after dropped points at home to Tottenham last weekend.

It also sees Reds legend Steven Gerrard meet Jurgen Klopp, with his side searching for momentum to carry into next season, which will be his first full campaign in charge since joining from Rangers. Villa enter the game in form after a convincing win over Burnley with goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins. Luis Diaz’s deflected strike was only enough for a point at Anfield against Spurs, with Man City running riot against Newcastle to open up a three-point gap at the top of the Premier League.

“They’re a world-class team, arguably the best in the world right now and we’re well aware of the challenge,” Gerrard said when discussing facing his former team. “I’ve spoken many times about how I respect the coach and the coaching staff there. But you either fear that or you put your shoulders back and try to take it on. Every team on the planet has areas or situations in a game where you can hurt them.”

