The Premier League’s blockbuster Boxing Day return continues as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool make the trip to Birmingham to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Both teams will be hoping to hit the ground running for the back half of the season with Villa eyeing up a place in the top 10 and Liverpool hunting down a Champions League spot.

Emery’s men come into the match having won three of their last five league games including a 3-1 triumph over Manchester United. There is confidence running through the squad as the Villans are five points clear of the relegation zone and just one point off the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be hoping to build some consistency after a fluctuating first half of the season. They sit sixth in the table, eight points behind fourth placed Tottenham with two games in hand on the London outfit.

Last time out the Reds lost 3-2 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round but they put in a spirited performance which could indicate that most their players haven’t been affected by the mid-season World Cup break.

