Aston Villa vs Man City predicted lineups: Team news for Premier League fixture
Erling Haaland will be looking for a third hat-trick in as many games
Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday night.
Steven Gerrard remains under heavy pressure after his side's poor start to the season continued with defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 2-1 win in a game that was a lot less close than the scoreline suggests.
The Villans have only a solitary win thus far and sit second bottom after four defeats out of their five games.
It's a wholly more positive story for the defending champions who are second and come into Saturday's contest fresh from the 6-0 thrashing of newly-promoted Nottingham Forest in midweek.
In Erling Haaland they boast the division's form player after the Norwegian striker netted not one hat-trick but two in back-to-back outings and he'll be hungry for more at Villa Park.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game:
What time is Aston Villa vs Manchester City?
The game kicks off at 5.30pm at Villa Park on Saturday 3 September.
What TV channel is it on?
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League.
Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.
What is the team news?
Central defender Diego Carlos is the home side's only long-term absentee. Douglas Luiz, fresh from speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal on deadline day, could start in the middle of the park over John McGinn.
For City, Aymeric Laporte remains sidelined for the bulk of the month but all of Kalvin Phillips, Nathan Ake and former Villa man Jack Grealish could all be contention. New man Manuel Akanji, who joined from Borussia Dortmund, could make his debut.
Rotation could see Erling Haaland finally rested with a Champions League trip to Sevilla on the horizon midweek. He'll be desperate to stay in the team though after back-to-back hat-tricks. If he does miss out, expect Julian Alvarez to deputise after two goals of his own against Forest.
Predicted lineups
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, Kamara, Ramsey, Bailey, Watkins, Buendia
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Bernardo
Prediction
Villa and their under-pressure manager can't buy a win and they look a long shot to get it against the rampant champions. Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester City
