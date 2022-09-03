✕ Close Villa will be difficult - Pep

Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League desperately needing to pick up points after losing their last three games. Manager Steven Gerrard remains under heavy pressure after their loss to Arsenal on Wednesday in which Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 2-1 win.

The Villans only have a solitary win thus far - 2-1 against Everton - and sit second bottom in the table after four defeats from five games. New faces could turn their form around with deadline day signings Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek providing more top-flight experience to Gerrard’s side.

However, they have a thankless task ahead of them as they take on Pep Guardiola’s Man City this evening. The champions are in rampant form and come into the fixture on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of newly-promoted Nottingham Forest in midweek. Erling Haaland is the division’s most in form player after scoring hat-tricks in back-to-back outings and looks set for more goals at Villa Park.

City sit second in the table and with first-placed Arsenal facing a resurgent Manchester United tomorrow they know the possibility is there to end the weekend top of the pile if they collect three points against Aston Villa tonight.

Follow all the action as Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Premier League: