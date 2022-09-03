Aston Villa vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Man City can move to top of Premier League table with victory over Aston Villa
Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League desperately needing to pick up points after losing their last three games. Manager Steven Gerrard remains under heavy pressure after their loss to Arsenal on Wednesday in which Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners a 2-1 win.
The Villans only have a solitary win thus far - 2-1 against Everton - and sit second bottom in the table after four defeats from five games. New faces could turn their form around with deadline day signings Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek providing more top-flight experience to Gerrard’s side.
However, they have a thankless task ahead of them as they take on Pep Guardiola’s Man City this evening. The champions are in rampant form and come into the fixture on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of newly-promoted Nottingham Forest in midweek. Erling Haaland is the division’s most in form player after scoring hat-tricks in back-to-back outings and looks set for more goals at Villa Park.
City sit second in the table and with first-placed Arsenal facing a resurgent Manchester United tomorrow they know the possibility is there to end the weekend top of the pile if they collect three points against Aston Villa tonight.
Follow all the action as Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Premier League:
Villa under Gerrard
Since March Aston Villa have won just three of their 16 league games with three draws and 10 defeats in that run. They have lost half of their 32 top-flight fixtures under Steven Gerrard.
His top-flight record in charge of Villa is 11 wins, five draws and 16 defeats.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says too much expected of striker Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola believes that unrealistic expectations are already being made of Erling Haaland after scoring consecutive Premier League hat-tricks.
The Manchester City striker hit three inside 38 minutes against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, just days after a second-half hat-trick earned the champions a 4-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace.
Haaland has scored nine goals in his first five Premier League games - a top-flight record - and is the first player in the post-1992 era to score nine times in August alone.
Pep Guardiola says already too much expected of Erling Haaland
Haaland has scored nine goals in his first five Premier League games, including two hat-tricks
City of fire
Manchester City’s haul of 19 goals is their highest after five games of a league season.
They are vying to score multiple goals in a 15th successive Premier League fixture, which would equal the record set by Liverpool in 2019.
Aston Villa vs Man City team changes
Steven Gerrard makes just one change to the Aston Villa team that lined-up against Arsenal last time out. Emiliano Buendia is replaced with Douglas Luiz.
Pep Guardiola also make just one change as Kevin de Bruyne returns at the expense of Julien Alvarez.
Aston Villa vs Man City line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Bailey
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland
Dendoncker on joining Villa
New Aston Villa signing Leander Dendoncker spoke about how it feels to make the move across from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“I’m very excited to have signed for Villa,” he said. “It’s a new challenge for me. I’m really excited to be here and I’ve already been shown around the training ground.
“I can feel that this a big club, you can just feel it. I obviously know the players from playing against them, and I know it’s a very good team with good players.
“I’m really happy to be here.”
Villa’s terrible form
Defeat would see Villa lose five of their opening six top-flight matches for the first time since 1986/87, a season which saw them finish bottom.
They have lost 13 Premier League games in 2022, a tally exceeded only by Everton’s 15 defeats
Guardiola on Haaland
Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, is thrilled with Erling Haaland’s desire to score goals after the striker netted back-to-bakc hat-tricks in the Premier League.
Have a watch at Guardiola praising Haaland’s clinical ability.
Gerrard on deadline day signings
Aston Villa were active right to the end of the transfer window and brought in Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek on deadline day.
At his pre-match press conference Villa boss Steven Gerrard spoke about what each player brings to the team.
“Both players bring vital Premier League experience and international experience. They bring profile into the team and stature, which I think we need.” he said,
“I’m hoping they bring a real positive energy that is needed at the moment. Hopefully they’ll give the current group some help and support that is very much needed in view of our recent results.
“I’m delighted to get them in. It was a challenge in both situations because they were very much in demand. So for them to choose Aston Villa and come to play for us is important.
“The work behind the scenes to get them done was crucial, so well done to those people as well.”
Aston Villa vs Man City
Aston Villa are winless in their last 11 top-flight meetings with Manchester City - one draw, 10 defeats - losing each of the last seven by an aggregate score of 22-5.
City have won 14 of their last 16 league games against Villa - one draw, one loss - their only defeat in this run was a 3-2 defeat at Villa Park in September 2013.
The champions have won 28 Premier League games against the Villans - against no side do they have a better record.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies