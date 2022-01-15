Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow the action as Aston Villa look for revenge against Manchester United, five days on from their defeat at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round
Follow for live updates as Manchester United travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight. It’s a revenge mission for Steven Gerrard's side as they take on United in for the second time this week. The two teams played one another on Monday in the third round of the FA Cup where Ralf Rangnick's side knocked Villa out thanks to an early Scott McTominay strike.
Villa could be boosted by the availability of their two big January signings. Philippe Coutinho is expected to start from the bench following his arrival on loan from Barcelona, while Lucas Digne is also in contention two days on from his move from Everton. Gerrard has said he doesn't want to rush them as he looks for Villa to avenge their FA Cup defeat.
“The only frustration I had the other night is we didn’t progress in the FA Cup, which is important to us,” Gerrard said. “The only way to get the feeling and the mood back that I want is to get a big result tomorrow. It’s a unique situation, playing the same team twice in a short space of time, but it’s also a fantastic opportunity to bounce back. If we can find a similar level of performance, be a little bit more ruthless in the final third and the big calls on the night go in our favour, I’ve got no doubt we can get the result we want.”
Follow all the updates from Aston Villa vs Manchester United below:
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.
The Portuguese was left out of Monday night’s FA Cup tie with Villa as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.
Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Injuries and absentees
Aston Villa will be missing the experience of Ashley Young and John McGinn for this evening’s match with Manchester United. Young has a broken toe and McGinn is banned.
The exciting prospect for Villa is whether Steven Gerrard gives debuts to new signings Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne but it may be too early for either player to start.
Manchester United also have tow players suspended with Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay missing. There is some doubt over Cristiano Ronaldo who missed Monday night’s cup fixture but he’s believes he will be fit for the game
Ralf Rangnick also confirmed that Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, and Jadon Sancho could all return to the squad after spells on the sidelines.
Aston Villa vs Man Utd
We’re over halfway through the 3pm kick offs and there are a few surprises. Chris Wood has made his debut for Newcastle but their match against Watford remains goalless.
Norwich have a shocking two goal lead over Everton at Carrow Road and look set to pick up their first Premier League win since November and in a close contest at Molineux Wolves have a 1-0 lead over Southampton thanks to a Raul Jimenez penalty.
There’s one more Premier League game to go today though as Aston Villa welcome Manchester United for the 5.30pm kick off. Man Utd managed to sneak past Steven Gerrard’s Villa in the FA Cup third round on Monday but they were the second best team for most of the game.
At home, and with new additions in the form of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, Aston Villa will be confident of securing a positive result against Ralf Rangnick’s side.
Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime winner sinks Chelsea as Man City close in on another title
A goal fit to win any match, and that has almost certainly won the 2021-22 Premier League title.
Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime strike was a moment that suitably reflected Manchester City’s superiority, putting the defending champions 13 points clear of Chelsea after this 1-0 victory.
As if to similarly emphasise how some of that lead has been down to rivals’ own failings, Kepa Arrizabalaga might have done better for the goal.
That shouldn’t be to take away from De Bruyne’s strike, or City’s quality. As with the huge gap at the top of the table, and despite the narrow victory, they were so much better than Chelsea.
Guardiola’s reaction
The reaction from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola who believes his team put in a fantastic performance against a stubborn Chelsea and when asked whether his side deserved the victory he said:
Tuchel on Lukaku’s performance
Thomas Tuchel touched on the performance of Romelu Lukaku who failed to convert Chelsea’s biggest chance of the game and looked like a lonely figure up top. Tuchel said:
Five things we learned as Kevin De Bruyne strike extends Premier League gap
Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea.
City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa Arrizabalaga blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku went close after the break but saw a curling effort saved by Ederson.
The hosts took the lead in the 70th minute when De Bruyne curled in an excellent strike past Kepa from outside of the box,
Five things we learned as Kevin De Bruyne strike sees Man City close in on title
Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: The Belgian’s sublime winner saw the Premier League champions increase their lead at the top of the table to 13 points
Thomas Tuchel reflects on the game
Thomas Tuchel gave his thoughts to Sky Sports after the match and explained how the work from his offensive players was not good enough to ensure Chelsea came away with at least a draw. He said:
Reaction from Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne spoke to Sky Sports after a match winning performance for Manchester City put the Premier League champions a firm step closer to regaining their title.
De Bruyne said:
Man City vs Chelsea player ratings: Kevin De Bruyne stars with sensational match-winning strike
Manchester City have gone 13 points clear in the Premier League as they defeated Chelsea 1-0 thanks to a superb Kevin De Bruyne strike.
It was a game regarded as one Chelsea had to win as City are unlikely to drop many points for the rest of the season. But the Blues weren’t clinical enough in the final third.
Here are the player ratings from the Etihad Stadium:
Man City vs Chelsea player ratings as Kevin De Bruyne stars
Man City 1-0 Chelsea: Kevin de Bruyne sent City 13 points clear after strong Chelsea defence halted earlier chances
