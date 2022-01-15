✕ Close Rangnick on facing Villa twice in a week

Follow for live updates as Manchester United travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight. It’s a revenge mission for Steven Gerrard's side as they take on United in for the second time this week. The two teams played one another on Monday in the third round of the FA Cup where Ralf Rangnick's side knocked Villa out thanks to an early Scott McTominay strike.

Villa could be boosted by the availability of their two big January signings. Philippe Coutinho is expected to start from the bench following his arrival on loan from Barcelona, while Lucas Digne is also in contention two days on from his move from Everton. Gerrard has said he doesn't want to rush them as he looks for Villa to avenge their FA Cup defeat.

“The only frustration I had the other night is we didn’t progress in the FA Cup, which is important to us,” Gerrard said. “The only way to get the feeling and the mood back that I want is to get a big result tomorrow. It’s a unique situation, playing the same team twice in a short space of time, but it’s also a fantastic opportunity to bounce back. If we can find a similar level of performance, be a little bit more ruthless in the final third and the big calls on the night go in our favour, I’ve got no doubt we can get the result we want.”

