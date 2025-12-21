Aston Villa v Manchester United live: Unai Emery’s title chasers aim to keep pressure on league leaders
Aston Villa have won six games in a row to put pressure on table-toppers Arsenal
Aston Villa host Manchester United in a major test for Unai Emery’s title-chasing side ahead of Christmas.
Villa have won six top-flight games in a row and now sit third in the Premier League table, six points off league leaders Arsenal and four off second-placed Manchester City.
While Villa gather momentum, United have been left ruing dropped points, drawing 4-4 in an entertaining clash with Bournemouth last time out having led three times.
Ruben Amorim has also hit the headlines again for criticising a sense of “entitlement” at the club, but United have the chance to bounce back against a side they have not lost to away from home in 26 games.
Aston Villa early team news
Emiliano Martinez has missed Aston Villa’s last two matches due to injury but could return.
Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club and Pau Torres remains out for Aston Villa in defence with Victor Lindelof set to face his former side.
How can I watch it?
Aston Villa vs Manchester United will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting at 3.30pm.
When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United?
The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 21 December at Villa Park.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa put their Premier League title challenge to the test as they host Manchester United.
Unai Emery’s side have won six games in a row to join Arsenal and Manchester City at the top. Morgan Rogers has been their star man and scored twice in the 3-2 comeback win at West Ham.
Mewanwhile, Ruben Amorim’s side were involved in a 4-4 thriller with Bournemouth on Monday night.
And the United manager criticised a feeling of “entitlement” at the club in what has been a dramatic week.
