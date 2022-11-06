Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Villa Park
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Manchester United in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United have alternated wins and draws in the league since their 6-3 hammering at the hands of Manchester City, with Erik Ten Hag’s side keeping three clean sheets in that spell. Just a point behind Newcastle and three back of Tottenham, the Red Devils could jump as high as third with a win today and results elsewhere going their way.
Aston Villa’s form has been up and down to say the least since the firing of Steven Gerrard as coach, with a 4-0 win over Brentford followed up by a 4-0 loss at the hands of Newcastle last weekend. Unai Emery comes in to take charge of his first match at the helm after Aaron Danks’ interim spell with the club in 17th spot, tied with Southampton for the final relegation place.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Manchester United!
