Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Can Erik ten Hag’s side close the gap on the top four or will Unai Emery’s team respond after back-to-back defeats at Villa Park?
Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon in what is a key battle in the top-four race. Unai Emery’s side have been one of the surprise packages of the season and sit eight points and one place above Erik ten Hag’s team, who lie in sixth.
However, United’s storming comeback against Villa in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, when the hosts came from two goals down at half-time to win 3-2, has impacted the momentum of both teams.
Villa have won just once in their last five and have been beaten at home two games in a row - against Newcastle and Chelsea in the FA Cup - while United come into this fixture on the back of consecutive Premier League wins against Wolves and West Ham.
United have not won three Premier League games in a row all season and this tricky trip to Villa Park could determine if they are able to close the gap to the top-four over the second half of the campaign.
How Aston Villa could line up
Predicted Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Luiz, Kamara; Bailey, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins
Early Aston Villa team news
Aston Villa could welcome Pau Torres and Lucas Digne back into defence, but Unai Emery’s side suffered a blow this week when Ezri Konsa was ruled out for up to a month.
Konsa picked up the knee injury in Villa’s 5-0 win against Sheffield United and initial scans have confirmed a series injury.
“He has a knee sprain and is not going to be available. I don’t know, three or four weeks more or less,” Emery confirmed last week.
Torres and Digne, meanwhile, could come back into the side, with the Spanish coach saying the duo are still “recovering”.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United - all you need to know
When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United?
The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 11 February at Villa Park.
How can I watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United?
Aston Villa vs Manchester United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting after the earlier game between West Ham and Arsenal. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Is Aston Villa vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch
Can Erik ten Hag’s side close the gap on the top four?
Good afternoon
Follow all the build-up and updates to Aston Villa vs Manchester United in today’s live blog
