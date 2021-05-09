Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.
United are on the brink of their first piece of silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after defeating Roma in the Europa League semi-finals earlier this week. They may well rotate their squad today, though, due to an awkward fixture pile-up after their match against Liverpool was postponed last weekend when supporters stormed the pitch at Old Trafford. Solskjaer can afford such a luxury with United’s top-four spot all but ensured, with a four-point advantage and two games in hand over Leicester, who currently occupy fourth.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s hopes of securing European football have sadly faded after such a fine start to the season. Dean Smith’s side have slipped into the bottom half of the table after a series of disappointing results, however, a 2-1 victory against Everton last time out will have lifted spirits as they seek to end the campaign in style. They remain without their captain and talisman Jack Grealish, though, who is yet to fully recover from a costly shin injury he sustained in February. Follow all the action live below:
Busy schedule
This is the first of a run of three matches in less than a week for United. They play Leicester on Tuesday night and then host Liverpool on Thursday evening after that fixture was rearranged.
Solskjaer is, understandably, not very happy about it.
“I can promise you that its impossible to play 90 minutes at this intensity, at that level in the Premier League four times from Thursday to Thursday,” he said. “That means I cannot play everyone every minute which means we’ve got to prioritise.
“I cannot risk them, so it has to be rotation and it has to be a lot of rotation, a lot of decisions made on the day of the game. We cannot prepare for the game, which every team does - get a week or two or 10 days or five days. This is someone else dealing hands.”
The stage is set
Form
United, aside from their goalless draw against Leeds last weekend, are on a formidable run in the Premier League, scoring freely and looking almost certain to secure second place. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t lost a league game since their shock 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United in January.
Villa, meanwhile, were boosted by their victory over Everton, though they’ve been inconsistent of late. A draw with West Brom and defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City preceded the win at Goodison, so it’s hard to know what to expect.
Henderson and Rashford return
United, as expected, make changes following their Europa League semi-final victory against Roma on Thursday night. Much has been made of their busy schedule over the next few weeks, but this is still a strong side. Dean Henderson comes in for David de Gea in goal, while Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford all start.
Villa unchanged
It’s hardly surprising that Dean Smith opts to name the same starting XI that beat Everton 2-1 last time out. That was an impressive result, and a similar performance this afternoon will give them a chance.
Team news
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.
